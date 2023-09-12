Tue. Sep 12th, 2023

    Greg Gutfeld Asks ‘Permission to Go Alex Jones’ on Fox News

    Greg Gutfeld Asks 'Permission to Go Alex Jones' on Fox News

    Greg Gutfeld is no fan of New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s emergency order banning for 30 days the open and concealed carry of guns in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County, as the Fox News co-host opted Monday to “go Alex Jones” to make a self-described “conspiratorial” argument against it.

    “I’ve had enough of people declaring emergencies in order to take control of our lives,” began Gutfeld, apparently referring to COVID-19 safety precautions, which he often speaks out against.

    Gutfeld then opted for a hardly new train of thought among those on the right when confronted with the staggeringly high frequency of mass shootings in the United States when compared with other developed countries.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

