Child molester eats poison-laced Snickers bar in court after he was found guilty of sex attacks to try and escape justice

A child molester sneakily bit into a poisoned chocolate bar he had smuggled into court in a desperate attempt to escape justice after being convicted of sexual assault.

The 76-year-old injected a deadly poison at the Snickers bar before the verdict was handed down in the Victoria County Court.

As the verdict on his illness was delivered, he took the spiked snack out of his pocket and managed to eat a bite during the June hearing.

But the apparent suicide attempt failed, and instead the poison damaged his kidneys, and he injured his shoulder and dislocated a finger as he fell to the ground in agony .

He had been convicted of two historical counts of sexual penetration of a child under 16 and two counts of indecent acts with a child under 16.

“At the time the first charge of guilt was read out, that’s when he consumed the Snickers bar,” defense attorney Fraser Cameron said.

“(That’s) how he handled the verdict. He was scared.

The sex offender, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was later released from hospital and was held in prison awaiting sentencing for the next three months.

“The treatment of his injuries after the verdict was successful,” Cameron said. THE Sydney Morning Herald reported. “He has stabilized in custody.”

The man appeared in court Monday from prison to hear a victim impact statement from the girl he targeted after her father died more than 30 years ago.

The court heard he abused her from the age of four for a decade in a Victoria area home and threatened to kill the rest of her family if she ever spoke out.

She said the abuse was almost daily, calling the abuser an evil monster and that memories of her ordeal still haunted her decades later.

“I was the scared little girl crying herself to sleep, wishing my father would come back and save me,” she said, reading her statement in court.

“My adulthood is still tormented by your madness. I was (your) favorite mistake. Throughout my childhood I was groomed and abused.

But she said she had tried to overcome the devastating attacks and added: “I am a survivor.

“I am not what happened to me – I am what I chose to become.”

He will be sentenced at a later date and faces 10 years in prison as a serious sex offender.