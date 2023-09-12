Aaron Rodgers INJURED minutes into his New York Jets debut in the worst possible start at his new team

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Aaron Rodgers appears to have injured his ankle while getting sacked by Leonard Floyd of the Buffalo Bills during a nightmare start to his career with the New York Jets.

Rodgers dropped back on first down from the Jets’ 43-yard line and attempted to roll to his left before being sacked by Leonard Floyd for a 10-yard loss. His foot appeared to get stuck in the Jets turf as he was tackled

He was helped off the field as Zach Wilson came out to replace him. Rodgers, 39, walked straight into the medical tent in scenes that left the entire NFL stunned.

The quarterback was then helped onto a cart in scenes that left MetLife Stadium stunned. His return was considered doubtful.

There had been torrential rain about two hours before the match started, which could have contributed to his foot getting stuck.

Heavy rain pounded New York throughout the weekend, including during the game 24 hours earlier between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants at MetLife.

The amount of scrutiny and excitement surrounding Rodgers and his move to the Jets had dominated the offseason heading into the new season.

And in the cruelest twist of fate, his first match seemed to end the way it even began.

Rodgers looked stunned and ashen-faced, with all eyes in the stadium focused on him rather than the play taking place on the field itself.