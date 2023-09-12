Tue. Sep 12th, 2023

    News

    The Best Luggage for All Kinds of Trips and All Types of Travelers—Including Kids

    By

    Sep 12, 2023 , , , ,
    The Best Luggage for All Kinds of Trips and All Types of Travelers—Including Kids

    Scouted/The Daily Beast/Retailers.

    Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

    Your luggage is the first and last thing you will touch when you travel. That week-long vacation, weekend getaway, or overnight work trip starts when you grab your bags before packing and ends when you finally tuck the suitcases back in the closet or under the bed. Between those two times, your luggage lets you bring along everything you want and need while away from home (except for the deodorant you forgot—it’s probably sitting on the sink).

    What you bring along on your trip depends on where you’re going, what you’ll be doing there, and how what kind of packer you are—and that will shape the type of luggage you travel with. Are you a pack light and wear the same shoes for all occasions sort of traveler? Or will you change your shoes three times before lunch? Do you pre-plan every outfit or do you bring enough clothing along for a hotel room fashion show before each outing? Will you have a Kindle along for recreation or are you packing three hardcover books, a puzzle, a Bluetooth speaker, board games, and a DSLR camera?

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Aussie man reveals he had sex with a huge American soap star when he was just 19 after meeting her during an appearance on a morning breakfast show

    Sep 12, 2023
    News

    Too much of a good thing? Australia’s richest people reveal in Private Wealth Network survey the biggest burdens about having stacks of money

    Sep 12, 2023
    News

    Best cheap MacBook deals in September: Save up to $200 on newest MacBook Air and Pro

    Sep 12, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Aussie man reveals he had sex with a huge American soap star when he was just 19 after meeting her during an appearance on a morning breakfast show

    Sep 12, 2023
    News

    Too much of a good thing? Australia’s richest people reveal in Private Wealth Network survey the biggest burdens about having stacks of money

    Sep 12, 2023
    News

    Best cheap MacBook deals in September: Save up to $200 on newest MacBook Air and Pro

    Sep 12, 2023
    News

    Putin’s spokesman claims Putin hasn’t decided whether to run again in 2024, but a Russia expert says any indecision is just a schtick

    Sep 12, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy