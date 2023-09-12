Best cheap MacBook deals in September: Save up to $200 on newest MacBook Air and Pro

Apple

Some of the best MacBook deals bring modern Air and Pro models with Apple’s meticulously tuned processors under the $1,000 mark, and you can save a few hundred on the newest M2 MacBooks. You’re paying a premium compared to Windows laptops, but these MacBook sales can help take some of the pressure off your wallet.

The M1 MacBook Air’s stunning $750 price tag has run its course at multiple retailers, but you can still get it for $850 at Amazon right now. It’s not as sweet, but that’s still the lowest price you’ll find for a brand-new modern MacBook. It’s likely we’ll see the former discount return, however, so it may be worth waiting a spell if you can help it. Alternatively, you can find the certified refurbished model at Amazon for just $670, including a 90-day money-back guarantee.

If you need more power and screen real estate, Amazon has $200 off the 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro, the best deal you’ll find right now. Read on for more of the best deals on MacBooks this week.

Best MacBook Air deals of the week

The MacBook Air is light, thin, and relatively cheap. Apple’s “entry-level” laptops used to feel hamstrung, but as of the M1 chip’s advent, the MacBook Air can handle much of the same heavy lifting as a MacBook Pro at a fraction of the cost. If you’re considering stepping out of the Apple ecosystem, you could save some extra cash via one of the picks in our cheap laptop deals guide.

Best MacBook Pro deals of the week

When you need endless power, you turn to a MacBook Pro. The screens are bigger and the processors inside are some of the most powerful in an Apple product. They’re also notoriously pricey, so don’t miss out on any opportunity to save a few extra dollars.

Are there cheaper MacBooks?

You can find MacBooks even cheaper if you buy older and refurbished models. You won’t exactly get that brand-new smell, look, and feel; however, it could be an acceptable compromise for scoring a MacBook for hundreds less if all you need is an affordable entry to the world of MacOS.

Plus, you can often add extended premium warranty coverage for newer renewed MacBook models, so it’s a relatively safe venture. Below are just a few certified renewed or refurbished MacBook deals at various retailers, with all options backed by generous warranties in case anything goes wrong. Check each listing for item quality, warranty, and return information, and make sure you’re only buying from authorized resellers with trusted reviews.

Note: while you can find some older Intel-based MacBooks as cheap as $200 to $300, Apple will eventually end long-term security support for them (they’ve already reached end-of-the-line for feature updates), and Apple’s M1 and higher chipsets are so much better optimized for Mac OS that we can no longer recommend Intel models.

Refurbished MacBook Pro and Air deals at Apple

Apple offers a 1-year warranty for all refurbished MacBooks it sells, and you can add 3-year AppleCare+ support for even longer support and protection from accidental damage. This is the safest source for refurbished MacBooks, though you can probably find better prices elsewhere.

M1 MacBook Air 13-inch (2020) with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD for $999 $849M2 MacBook Air 13-inch (2022) with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD for $1099 $929M1 MacBook Pro 13.3-inch (2020) with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD for $1,249 $1,059M2 MacBook Pro 13.-inch (2022) with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD for $1,299 $1,099M2 Pro MacBook Pro 14-inch (2022) with 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,999 $1,699

Refurbished MacBook deals at Amazon

Most certified refurbished Macbooks at Amazon are backed by a 90-day warranty, and you can find the occasional 1-year warranty in rare instances. For added protection, Amazon allows you to bundle extended warranties serviced through Asurion, up to four years. Carefully consider each listing’s return options before purchasing one. We’ve pulled out some highlights below.

M2 MacBook Air 13.6-inch (2022) with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD for $949 $899M2 MacBook Air 13.6-inch (2022) with 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,149 $1,019.97M2 MacBook Pro 13-inch (2022) with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD for $1,099 $1,049M1 MacBook Air 13-inch (2020) with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD for $749.99 $699.95

More MacBook deals

MacBooks come in various configurations, with wide-ranging capacities for RAM (8GB to 96GB) and storage (256GB to 8TB). It’d be impossible to list all the deals available for each specific kit across Apple’s lineup here. If you know what you’re looking for and can’t find the exact model you want among the highlights we’ve shared, visit the retailers below to browse all the discounted MacBooks in stock.

Amazon | Apple | B&H Photo

