Aussie man reveals he had sex with a huge American soap star when he was just 19 after meeting her during an appearance on a morning breakfast show

An Australian man has revealed his steamy affair with a famous US soap star when he was just 19 years old.

According to a blind post by Daily Mail columnist Jana Hocking during one of her Instagram “Saucy Secrets” sessions, the popular star had sex with the man after meeting him at a morning breakfast show.

The follower contacted Jana to reveal that the couple ended up at the Intercontinental Hotel after getting mixed up on the set of the show.

“I was 19 and moved from Melbourne to Sydney to pursue university. I found myself on the set of a morning TV show that had (redacted) an appearance,” they wrote.

“We started mingling, took a picture and ended up near the top floor of the Intercontinental fucking her against the balcony window.”

Jana shared the post alongside a photo of a woman wearing fishnet stockings.

Knowing her followers would be curious to know who the actress is, she added: “Famous American soap opera queen/legend.”

During a recent ‘Saucy Secrets’ session, a Melbourne man also revealed his steamy relationship with a huge British popstar before she became famous worldwide.

The follower contacted Jana to tell her that they originally met the pop star while they were in Los Angeles, and the fun didn’t stop there.

“Before (redacted) became extremely famous, we ended up hanging out together in a hotel in Los Angeles,” they wrote.

“When she was in Melbourne for her tour, we bumped into each other again while at a nightclub.

“Needless to say, you can guess what happened after all that.”

Jana shared the confession with a message that read: “VERY famous brunette pop star”.