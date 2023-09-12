Troye Sivan divides fans with X-rated ‘glory hole’ artwork for racy new single Rush

<!–

Troye Sivan has shocked fans with the X-rated artwork for the vinyl edition of his hit dance single Rush.

The cover for the record is designed to look like a ‘glory hole’, a hole in a wall or door used for sexual activity.

Glory holes were traditionally found in public restrooms and were often used by gay men, many of whom were closeted, to give and receive oral sex anonymously.

They still exist and are sometimes found in certain gay nightclubs and sex venues such as bathhouses.

Sivan had a glory hole in the sexually charged music video for Rush, and has now recreated one on the cover of Rush’s vinyl record.

Troye Sivan (pictured) has shocked fans with the X-rated artwork for the vinyl edition of his hit dance single Rush

The cover for the record (shown) is designed to look like a glory hole, a hole in a wall or door used for sexual activity

The raunchy marketing stunt has divided the pop star’s following; some called it ‘disgusting’, while others called it ‘genius’.

“His personality is now based on sex… that makes me cringe,” wrote one.

“This is brilliant marketing, I’m sorry!” exclaimed another, while one wrote: ‘Perfect marketing.’

Sivan already raised eyebrows with Rush’s music video, which is about gay sex and the use of poppers.

Sivan had already raised eyebrows with the Rush music video (pictured), which is about gay sex and the use of poppers

People inhale poppers – which contain alkyl nitrites – which are quickly absorbed through the lungs into the bloodstream and travel to the brain.

This can cause blood flow to the head, an increase in heart rate and feelings of relaxation and euphoria.

They are often used as sexual stimulants or at raves where people inhale them to enhance their experience.

Poppers are extremely popular among gay men and are often used during sex.

The singer previously released a song in 2018, called Bloom, about ‘bottoming’

Troye’s single Rush is said to be a reference to a well-known poppers brand, also called Rush.

It is not the first time that the Australian singer has made homosexual acts the subject of his music.

Sivan has openly admitted that his 2018 single Bloom is about ‘rock bottom’.

In gay slang, the terms “top” and “bottom” refer to whether a man is an active or passive sexual participant.

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old will release his third studio album, Something to Give Each Other, on October 13.