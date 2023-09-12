‘Selfish’ dad sparks outrage on a plane after refusing to sit with his family so he can enjoy a ‘child-free’ flight

<!–

A father’s ‘selfish’ act of flying has sparked the fury of thousands who have urged his partner to ‘file for divorce’.

Kristine boarded the plane with her two children and noticed another mother struggling with carry-on luggage as she held a newborn and tended to her toddler.

“I helped her carry the luggage above and we sat (in the same row),” the mother said.

After spotting the father in another row, Kristine offered to change seats so the family could sit together. However, his response immediately sparked outrage.

“He says ‘Great, thanks’ and sends another little kid to sit with the mom. He enjoyed a kid-free flight,” she wrote in a now-viral TikTok video.

The footage was taken from the aisle seat before takeoff, although the family could not be seen. In the caption, she also wrote: “A little Sunday rage for you.”

Kristine said she was immediately shocked by the man’s response and didn’t know how to react at first.

“I was like, ‘No, I need the aisle (seat) because my kids are in the back row and I need to be able to help them,’” she recalls.

The first of the two videos has since surpassed a staggering 4.4 million views, and others have expressed outrage over the situation.

“I would be so angry,” one person commented, another said: “I would have said no, that’s not what I meant, give me my seat.”

“Absolute rage I feel right now,” wrote a third.

Another woman said: “I remember my ex-husband refusing to recognize me and my children for a nine-hour flight. They were a year and a half and four months old at the time.

However, some men were on the father’s side.

“If they changed, wouldn’t the child be alone? » we asked.

Another said: “What if he was the stay-at-home dad and mom finally took care of the kids so he could take a break?”

Thousands of people were outraged by the man’s behavior and many women said they would be ‘so angry’ if their partner acted the same way (stock image)

In the second video, Kristine responded to a comment that deemed the story false.

“This post has gotten pretty crazy, but what strikes me most is how differently it’s received by men and women in the comments,” Kristine said.

“The mental gymnastics that men will do to try to defend this guy is unreal.”

She explained that she was seated in 7D while the mother and her child were in 7F and 7E. The father was in 6C on the opposite side of the aisle, in the front row.

“All I know right now is that this woman boarded the plane with a baby, a toddler and a piece of carry-on luggage that she had difficulty getting through- over her head. So I helped her put it up and we sat down,” the mother continued.

“The only reasonable option in this situation was for him to say, ‘No thanks. I’m actually sitting here with my other child. Thanks anyway”.”

