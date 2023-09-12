Danny Masterson Victim Shares Horror Story Detailing Aftermath of His Abuse

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic via Getty Images

One of the two women raped by That ’70s Show star Danny Masterson detailed her traumatic experience in the moments, months and years after her rape in a victim impact statement to court, noting the loss of her mother, the moment she was ditched for Scientology, the harrowing meeting she had with her abuser after her assault and the ongoing battles she still has today.

The impact statement by the victim, known only as Jane Doe #1, was obtained and posted in full by journalist Yashar Ali, who wrote of the document: “it’s so harrowing and detailed, and I think everyone needs to read it to understand what Danny Masterson and Scientology put these women through.” Ali added Jane Doe #1 was also known as “Jen B.”

“I have known Jen for six years and have spent hundreds of hours on the phone with her,” Ali said. “From the first time we spoke, I believed her—the evidence she had made her case even more believable.”

