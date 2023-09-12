Tue. Sep 12th, 2023

    News

    Danny Masterson Victim Shares Horror Story Detailing Aftermath of His Abuse

    By

    Sep 12, 2023 , , , , , , , ,
    Danny Masterson Victim Shares Horror Story Detailing Aftermath of His Abuse

    Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic via Getty Images

    One of the two women raped by That ’70s Show star Danny Masterson detailed her traumatic experience in the moments, months and years after her rape in a victim impact statement to court, noting the loss of her mother, the moment she was ditched for Scientology, the harrowing meeting she had with her abuser after her assault and the ongoing battles she still has today.

    The impact statement by the victim, known only as Jane Doe #1, was obtained and posted in full by journalist Yashar Ali, who wrote of the document: “it’s so harrowing and detailed, and I think everyone needs to read it to understand what Danny Masterson and Scientology put these women through.” Ali added Jane Doe #1 was also known as “Jen B.”

    “I have known Jen for six years and have spent hundreds of hours on the phone with her,” Ali said. “From the first time we spoke, I believed her—the evidence she had made her case even more believable.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Father, 41, dies four days after he was thrown from his car in horror high-speed crash at raceway event

    Sep 12, 2023
    News

    Rihanna’s baby daddy ASAP Rocky sued by former ASAP Mob member ASAP Relli for defamation over involvement in 2021 shooting

    Sep 12, 2023
    News

    The US consumer has been holding up the economy this summer by splurging on movies and concerts — but this may not last, a new survey indicates

    Sep 12, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Father, 41, dies four days after he was thrown from his car in horror high-speed crash at raceway event

    Sep 12, 2023
    News

    Rihanna’s baby daddy ASAP Rocky sued by former ASAP Mob member ASAP Relli for defamation over involvement in 2021 shooting

    Sep 12, 2023
    News

    The US consumer has been holding up the economy this summer by splurging on movies and concerts — but this may not last, a new survey indicates

    Sep 12, 2023
    News

    Jets Fear Aaron Rodgers Suffered Achilles Rupture on First Drive of the Season

    Sep 12, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy