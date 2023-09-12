Tue. Sep 12th, 2023

    News

    Jets Fear Aaron Rodgers Suffered Achilles Rupture on First Drive of the Season

    By

    Sep 12, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Jets Fear Aaron Rodgers Suffered Achilles Rupture on First Drive of the Season

    Vincent Carchietta/USA Today Sports via Reuters

    New York Jets fans barely had time to show up to the MetLife Stadium on Monday night before the team’s new star quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, went down with an ankle injury on the first offensive drive and had to be carted from the sidelines.

    Rodgers was ruled out for the remainder of the game against the Buffalo Bills, the Jets announced midway through the second quarter. Now speculation is rife that he may have played his last game ever.

    At a press conference later in the evening, coach Robert Saleh said he feared Rodgers had ruptured his achilles.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Father, 41, dies four days after he was thrown from his car in horror high-speed crash at raceway event

    Sep 12, 2023
    News

    Rihanna’s baby daddy ASAP Rocky sued by former ASAP Mob member ASAP Relli for defamation over involvement in 2021 shooting

    Sep 12, 2023
    News

    The US consumer has been holding up the economy this summer by splurging on movies and concerts — but this may not last, a new survey indicates

    Sep 12, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Father, 41, dies four days after he was thrown from his car in horror high-speed crash at raceway event

    Sep 12, 2023
    News

    Rihanna’s baby daddy ASAP Rocky sued by former ASAP Mob member ASAP Relli for defamation over involvement in 2021 shooting

    Sep 12, 2023
    News

    The US consumer has been holding up the economy this summer by splurging on movies and concerts — but this may not last, a new survey indicates

    Sep 12, 2023
    News

    Jets Fear Aaron Rodgers Suffered Achilles Rupture on First Drive of the Season

    Sep 12, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy