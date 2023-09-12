Jets Fear Aaron Rodgers Suffered Achilles Rupture on First Drive of the Season

Vincent Carchietta/USA Today Sports via Reuters

New York Jets fans barely had time to show up to the MetLife Stadium on Monday night before the team’s new star quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, went down with an ankle injury on the first offensive drive and had to be carted from the sidelines.

Rodgers was ruled out for the remainder of the game against the Buffalo Bills, the Jets announced midway through the second quarter. Now speculation is rife that he may have played his last game ever.

At a press conference later in the evening, coach Robert Saleh said he feared Rodgers had ruptured his achilles.

