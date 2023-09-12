Rihanna’s baby daddy ASAP Rocky sued by former ASAP Mob member ASAP Relli for defamation over involvement in 2021 shooting

<!–

Just days after it was announced that the name of rapper ASAP Rocky and Rihanna’s second child is Riot, the new father is facing a lawsuit from a former employee.

The 34-year-old rapper (born Rakim Athelaston Mayers) was sued for defamation by former ASAP Mob member ASAP Relli (born Terell Ephron), via TMZ.

Rocky and his attorney Joe Tacopina were sued by Relli, claiming Tacopina conducted a press campaign on his client’s behalf following a November 2021 shooting.

Relli had claimed that Rocky shot him after an altercation in Hollywood, and when Tacopina went to the press to deny any wrongdoing by his client, Relli claims that the lawyer defamed him.

Rocky was arrested in April 2022 in connection with the incident at LAX, where he stepped off a private jet with Rihanna.

Rocky has pleaded not guilty in his criminal case, which is still pending, but Relli claims that Tacopina defamed him at Rocky’s behest.

Relli claims that Tacopina’s press campaign portrayed him as “a liar, a money grabber and an extortionist.”

The lawyer spoke to many media outlets, including TMZ, where he stated, “Rocky committed no crime.”

“It was an extortion attempt by a former employee, who threatened to make false, criminal accusations if Rocky did not pay him,” Tacopina added.

Relli claims in the lawsuit that he has received death threats as a result of Tacopina’s statements, along with online harassment.

The death threats and harassment became so bad that he has resorted to therapy, claiming the ordeal has affected his sleep schedule and his overall mental health.

Relli is asking for unspecified damages in the lawsuit, although Tacopino claims the lawsuit is nothing more than a “publicity stunt.”

“This is really nothing more than a publicity stunt that will have a major adverse effect,” Tacopino began.

Not guilty: Rocky has pleaded not guilty in his criminal case, which is still pending, but Relli claims Tacopina defamed him, at Rocky’s behest

“I am more than happy with this lawsuit, especially since the criminal case has not yet been resolved,” Tacopino added.

“This opens this extortionist to statements under oath, even before the resolution of the criminal case,” the lawyer emphasized.

“It will expose the fraud he committed and unfortunately for his lawyers it will result in them being responsible for legal costs in this case,” he claimed.

“They do not know the facts of this case or the actions their client took. But I will enjoy teaching them,” he concluded.