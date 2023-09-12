Father, 41, dies four days after he was thrown from his car in horror high-speed crash at raceway event

Accident occurred at popular racing event in Queensland

Left witnesses and residents shocked

Leaves behind his spouse and young children

Condolences are pouring in for a popular Gold Coast businessman who has died after being thrown from his vehicle in a high-speed crash at an amateur car competition at Willowbank in Queensland.

Shane Savage, 41, was the owner/operator of Need a Tow Let Me Know on the Gold Coast and a father of young children.

He was attending the #93 Powercruise at Queensland Raceway this weekend when tragedy struck.

Savage was driving a two-door Holden Torana with his cousin when the vehicle flipped and rolled after an overtaking maneuver, sending both men flying from the car.

Daily Mail Australia chose not to publish the timing of the impact.

Shane Savage leaves behind his partner and children after his tragic death in a car crash at Willowbank in Queensland

Savage’s partner Tara Lee Murphy was left upset by the incident at a popular race in southeast Queensland.

Queensland Ambulance spokesman Mark Disney told Channel Seven that “any scene like this is quite confrontational”.

“There was a lot of force and distortion on the vehicle and both patients were found approximately 10 meters from the vehicle.”

Savage was taken to Brisbane’s Princess Alexandra Hospital with serious injuries to his head, chest and pelvis. Police revealed Tuesday morning that Savage died as a result of the crash.

An attendee at the event named Dallas witnessed the horrific crash while he was the passenger in the Holden VK that Savage overtook.

“It was me and my cousin in the blue VK (called) Mr Brock driving the Torana that overturned yesterday,” he posted.

“It was quite brutal, it shook us both.”

Paramount Automotive & Performance shared an image of this Holden Torana along with a tribute to Shane Savage after the accident

A Queensland Ambulance Service helicopter arrives at the scene (left); the mangled wreckage of the Torana is seen after the accident (right)

Powercruise organizers have not yet announced Savage’s death, but acknowledged the accident happened on their Facebook page.

“Powercruise acknowledges that a single vehicle incident occurred at Queensland Raceway during one of today’s cruise sessions,” it read.

“We would like to congratulate the doctors and firefighters at the track for their immediate presence on the scene; as well as QAS for their assistance by road and helicopter. Emergency responders attended to the two male occupants.

“Emergency services then transported both occupants by road to hospital where they continue to receive treatment and are in the best possible hands for their recovery.”

Savage was a popular member of the Gold Coast community and hundreds of messages were made offering his condolences.

Savage was a motorsports enthusiast, local businessman and devoted family man.

Savage’s partner, Tara Lee Murphy, issued a brief statement online expressing gratitude for “everyone’s messages, even though I can’t respond to you right now.”

“Everyone is supporting me and asking if I need help… We have a long way to go,” she wrote.

There have been hundreds of condolence messages across all social media platforms for the popular Gold Coast personality following the tragedy.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Shane Savage who died this morning from his injuries sustained in the crash at Powercruise in Queensland last Friday,” a friend posted.

‘Shane leaves behind a loving family and many grieving friends who will miss him dearly. We are thinking of you all.’