Sunrise host Matt Shirvington reveals his secret health condition: ‘It gets worse when I exercise

Matt ‘Shirvo’ Shirvington on Tuesday revealed details of a secret health issue he’s been battling for years.

The Sunrise host, 44, was speaking to a paramedic about how asthmatics can stay safe during storm season when he made his admission.

“I suffer from sports-induced asthma, so when I exercise it gets worse. Especially in cold weather. Go get tested for that,” he said.

“It’s a good warning for a lot of people,” added co-host Natalie Barr.

Sports-induced asthma is a long-term problem that some athletes experience when they exercise, making it difficult to breathe.

TV presenter Matt ‘Shirvo’ Shirvington (pictured) on Tuesday revealed details of a secret health issue he has battled for years.

Sufferers can remain active with proper care and the help of an inhaler.

Matt rose to fame in 1998 as a marathon sprinter at the Commonwealth Games in Malaysia, then competed at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney.

In June, track star turned TV host Matt Shirvington was crowned David Koch’s successor at Sunrise after a three-year plan to groom him for the top job.

The official announcement was made on the breakfast show, four days before Koch, 67, was due to film his final show.

Shirvington said he had “mixed emotions” about the new gig as he joined Barr and Koch on the couch for the announcement.

‘Just incredible. Discouraged. Very exited. Happy. I can’t tell you what an honor and privilege this is, Kochie in particular. A huge and exciting job,” he said.

“I suffer from sports-induced asthma, so when I exercise it gets worse. Especially in cold weather. Go get tested for that,” Shirvo told co-host Nat Barr (left)

Koch and Barr said they were delighted with the choice.

Barr and Koch also released a video of the former Olympian participating in a race wearing a skin-tight wetsuit.

The skintight outfit that drew attention to Shirvington’s famous bulge as he hit the runway.

Fans of the athlete will remember how photos of Shirvington revealing his rather large manhood went viral in 1998 while he was competing in the Commonwealth Games.

