The Masked Singer: Brian Austin Green reveals the one thing he can’t stand about Australia

He had a ball Down Under while filming The Masked Singer and spent time with his Australian partner’s family.

But Brian Austin Green admits there’s one thing he hates about Australia: Vegemite.

The American actor shares a 15-month-old boy named Zane with his Australian fiancée, professional dancer Sharna Burgess.

And the former Beverly Hills, 90210 star said he fears his son will develop a taste for the iconic spread because his partner loves it.

Brian said he’s not sure how he feels about having Vegemite — something he admits he “doesn’t understand” — in his house for “the rest of his life.”

‘It’s like having a dangerous pet. You know? Brian said in an interview with Yahoo lifestyle.

It’s like having a pet that can kill you if you’re not careful, man.

“Vegemite, I don’t understand. If you have a choice of things in life to eat and enjoy, why is that one of them?! Sharna just eats…damn sandwiches. Like, she put it in her lunch when she was little.”

The couple was recently in Sydney with Zane and Brian’s three children from his marriage to Hollywood siren Megan Fox: Noah Shannon, 10, Bodhi Ransom, nine, and Journey River, six.

Brian filmed his appearance as ‘Crash Test Dummy’ on Channel 10’s The Masked Singer, while Sharna appeared as a judge on Seven’s Dancing with the Stars.

Sharna and Brian first connected in October 2020 and have been very open about how they manage their blended family.

Speaking on the Not So Hollywood podcast last March, the Dancing With The Stars pro said their dynamic is “amazing.”

“Honestly, the relationship is great. The reason it’s great is because the focus is on the kids,” she said.

There is nothing else that needs to be considered other than making this a beautiful, healthy, complete environment for them.

The mother added: ‘People try to protect children from divorce as much as possible so that they are not affected by it, but the truth is that they will be affected by it. So you can only choose whether there is a positive effect or a negative effect.

Megan and Brian, meanwhile, were married from 2010 until their divorce was finalized in 2021, and maintain a co-parenting relationship.