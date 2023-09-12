<!–

Radio 2 presenter Michelle Visage has revealed that her husband and daughter are undergoing ‘ketamine therapy’, using the horse tranquilizer that has been a popular illegal drug in the British rave scene for years.

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Visage, 54, who has two daughters with author David Case, said: ‘My husband and my daughter have just completed ketamine therapy.’

Speaking to actress Kathy Burke on the Where There A Will There’s A Wake podcast, the American star of RuPaul’s Drag Race explains the treatment, which can be used to treat severe depression:

“It’s popping up on every pharmacy corner in Los Angeles.”

Although Visage insists that recreational drugs have “never been good” and that she has “never done drugs in my life,” she describes the treatment her family received in the US as “a game changer,” adding, “It is good. .’

Exuberant Radio 2 presenter Michelle Visage (pictured) has revealed her husband and daughter have undergone ‘ketamine therapy’