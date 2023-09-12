Warnbro child abduction: Massive manhunt launched after a man attempted to snatch a little girl from a quiet suburban street south of Perth

Manhunt after attempted kidnapping of little girl

Police search across Perth for silver or gray sedan

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers

Police have launched a manhunt after an attempted child abduction in Perth.

Police were called after a man approached a girl and grabbed her shirt on the corner of Axminster and Exeter Street in Warnbro, in the city’s south, at around 2.40pm.

The young girl resisted, freed herself before fleeing.

The man decided not to pursue the child before returning to his silver or gray sedan before driving away.

Police are now searching for the man and the car.

They plan to reveal more about the case at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Detectives from the Child Abuse Squad urged anyone with information or dashcam footage in the area at the time to contact Crime Stoppers on 1300 333 000.