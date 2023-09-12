Tue. Sep 12th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Le Drian hopes Berri’s initiative will pave way for solutions

    By

    Sep 12, 2023 , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati held talks with French presidential envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian at the Grand Serail on Tuesday.

    The meeting was attended by French Ambassador to Lebanon Herveacute; Magro.

    Mikati stressed to his guest that quot;the beginning of the solution to the current crisis in Lebanon necessitates the election of a new president and the completion of the economic reforms.quot;

    For his part, Le Drian said he is visiting Lebanon to quot;completequot; his mission, adding that he will not be providing any opinion before he resumes his meetings and contacts.

    He also hoped that House Speaker Nabih Berri#39;s initiative will pave the way for the sought solutions.

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ===========R.A.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Inside Melissa Caddick’s Edgecliff penthouse as it’s set to go under the hammer – and the insane amount it is expected to sell for

    Sep 12, 2023
    News

    ITV secures UK rights to Oscars in multi-year deal with Disney

    Sep 12, 2023
    News

    Walmart customers either hate or love the chain’s new shopping carts. We tried one out, and it’s clear why they are so polarizing.

    Sep 12, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Inside Melissa Caddick’s Edgecliff penthouse as it’s set to go under the hammer – and the insane amount it is expected to sell for

    Sep 12, 2023
    News

    ITV secures UK rights to Oscars in multi-year deal with Disney

    Sep 12, 2023
    News

    Walmart customers either hate or love the chain’s new shopping carts. We tried one out, and it’s clear why they are so polarizing.

    Sep 12, 2023
    News

    Israel’s Supreme Court hears historic case against judicial reforms

    Sep 12, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy