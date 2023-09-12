Le Drian hopes Berri’s initiative will pave way for solutions

NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati held talks with French presidential envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian at the Grand Serail on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by French Ambassador to Lebanon Herveacute; Magro.

Mikati stressed to his guest that quot;the beginning of the solution to the current crisis in Lebanon necessitates the election of a new president and the completion of the economic reforms.quot;

For his part, Le Drian said he is visiting Lebanon to quot;completequot; his mission, adding that he will not be providing any opinion before he resumes his meetings and contacts.

He also hoped that House Speaker Nabih Berri#39;s initiative will pave the way for the sought solutions.

