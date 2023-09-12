ITV secures UK rights to Oscars in multi-year deal with Disney

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The Academy Awards have a brand new home in Britain

With pay-TV giant Sky giving up its rights after a 20-year partnership, terrestrial broadcaster ITV has now stepped in and will be the exclusive local home for the 2024 Oscars following a deal with Disney.

This new multi-year deal will also see future Oscars made available on ITV platforms and programming, including ITV1 and its streaming platform ITVX, plus ITVX social channels and news and magazine shows.

“We are pleased to be able to offer the Oscars exclusively to film fans across Britain, reinforcing and complementing our commitment to films across our network,” said Darren Nartey, Senior Acquisitions Manager for ITV and ITVX. “We already have a fantastic collection of more than 250 feature films available simultaneously on ITVX and look forward to sharing the film event of the year with our viewers.”

Bill Kramer, CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, said: “We couldn’t be happier to be working with ITV to bring the Oscars to viewers across the UK. The Oscars are a celebration of global cinema, recognizing films and film artists from around the world. ITV’s support of our international awards show is testament to its deep commitment to films.”

The 96th Academy Awards will take place on March 10, 2024.