British Embassy announces joint UK-Lebanon military exercise

NNA – More than 65 military personnel from the British Armyrsquo;s Second Battalion The Parachute Regiment (2 PARA) will conduct a fully integrated combined military exercise lsquo;Pegasus Cedarrsquo; with their Lebanese counterparts, the Air Assault Regiment, and supported by the Lebanese Air Force, the UK Embassy in Lebanon said on Tuesday.nbsp;

Starting today, Exercise Pegasus-Cedar will be the first of its kind and the largest example of UKndash;Lebanese military cooperation in living memory. The exercise will run for ten days.nbsp;

British and Lebanese troops will practice tactical skills including Weapons Handling, Range Shoots, Reconnaissance and Close Quarters Battle.nbsp; Troops will also train with the Lebanese Air Force conducting air support serials and helicopter insertion and extraction techniques. The exercise will culminate in two Field Training Exercises. The exercise will test and enhance the capability of both countriesrsquo; troops in a challenging environment. nbsp;

nbsp;

The British Ambassador to Lebanon, Hamish Cowell, said:

ldquo;Exercise Pegasus Cedar is a landmark moment in our strong and enduring partnership with the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF). It is the first time in recent memory that British troops will be exercising jointly with their Lebanese counterparts on Lebanese soil. nbsp;

British military training teams continue to work alongside all branches of the Lebanese military ndash; Army, Navy, Air Force and Special Forces ndash; to support them in their essential roles and the UK is proud to be a principal partner of the LAF, providing equipment, training and infrastructure.nbsp;

The LAF has been and remains at the forefront of safeguarding Lebanonrsquo;s security and stability throughout many challenging times including the current economic crisis. We stand shoulder to shoulder with our Lebanese friends as they perform these vital tasks. Exercise Pegasus Cedar will further cement this strong partnership and reinforce the deep ties between our two countries.rdquo;

The British Defence Attacheacute;, Lt. Col Lee Saunders, said:

ldquo;I am proud to see troops from UKrsquo;s 2nd Battalion of the Parachute Regiment sharing skills and experiences with LAFrsquo;s Air Assault Regiment and Air Force for the first joint military exercise. The title of the exercise pays homage to Lebanon#39;s eternal cedar tree, whilst Pegasus is the emblem of the British Armyrsquo;s Air Assault Brigade, which depicts a white winged stallion from Greek mythology.rdquo;

Commander 16 Air Assault Brigade said:nbsp;nbsp;

ldquo;Exercise Pegasus Cedar is a fantastic opportunity for our soldiers to train with and learn from our Lebanese Air Assault Regiment (LAAR) counterparts. Although it is not our first time in Lebanon, it is the first time we have trained at this scale alongside the LAAR.

Our two Regiments have a close relationship, and this exercise is the product of several years of partnership. A partnership that is now delivering fantastic training opportunities for us both.rdquo;

nbsp;

nbsp;

================