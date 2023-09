NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Tuesday held talks with United Nations Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator, Imran Riza, over cooperation projects between the UN and the Ministry of Economy.

Mikati later received MPs Mohammad Yehia and Ihab Matar, respectively.

===========R.A.H.