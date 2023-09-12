Rhino kills female zookeeper and seriously injures her husband co-worker as he tries to save her at Austrian zoo

<!–

A zookeeper was killed by a rhino while her co-worker husband watched, and suffered serious injuries while trying to intervene, Austrian media report.

The woman is believed to have been trying to apply insect repellent when the attack occurred at the Hellbrunn zoo in the western city of Salzburg.

Salzburg police said in a statement that while in the rhino enclosure, a 33-year-old keeper was attacked by the animal “for reasons that are still unknown.”

“The woman succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the accident,” a police spokesperson said.

While trying to scare away the animal, a 34-year-old keeper was attacked by the same rhino and was seriously injured. He was rushed to the hospital and his life is not in danger.

The zoo said it would remain closed Tuesday.

The incident occurred during morning rounds in which the animals are fed and treated with insect repellent, the director of Salzburg’s Hellbrunn Zoo, Sabine Grebner, said at a news conference.

“We don’t know exactly how it happened,” Grebner said, adding that the zookeeper who died had chest injuries.

The zookeeper, a German from the state of Bavaria, was very experienced and specialized in rhinos, while her colleague was in charge of feeding the animals. The declared time of death was 7:04 a.m. (05:04 GMT).

The rhino involved was a female named Yeti, Grebner said, adding that all of the zoo’s rhinos have been there a long time and cooperate with their keepers.

Located in the gardens of Hellbrunn Palace, Salzburg Zoo is home to 1,500 animals and attracts more than 400,000 visitors a year.