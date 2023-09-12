The upcoming ABLE Summit 2023 at AUB: What was impossible yesterday, is possible today with technology

NNA – The American University of Beirut (AUB) is thrilled to announce the upcoming ABLE Summit 2023 that will be taking place on September 14-15, 2023 at AUBrsquo;s Suliman S. Olayan School of Business, Maamari Auditorium. ABLE, short for Accessibility for a Bolder Learning Experience, is a transformative initiative hosted by AUB, with a mission to pave the way for a more inclusive world by championing accessibility and empowering those who face challenges to unleash their full potential.

The ABLE Summit gathers thought leaders, decision-makers, experts, and impactful personalities to explore innovative solutions that enhance accessibility across education, employment, and public services. The event will offer expert talks, workshops, networking activities, as well as an exhibition for Assistive Technologies (AT) and disability support services.

