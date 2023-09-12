Tue. Sep 12th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    The upcoming ABLE Summit 2023 at AUB: What was impossible yesterday, is possible today with technology

    By

    Sep 12, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – The American University of Beirut (AUB) is thrilled to announce the upcoming ABLE Summit 2023 that will be taking place on September 14-15, 2023 at AUBrsquo;s Suliman S. Olayan School of Business, Maamari Auditorium. ABLE, short for Accessibility for a Bolder Learning Experience, is a transformative initiative hosted by AUB, with a mission to pave the way for a more inclusive world by championing accessibility and empowering those who face challenges to unleash their full potential.

    The ABLE Summit gathers thought leaders, decision-makers, experts, and impactful personalities to explore innovative solutions that enhance accessibility across education, employment, and public services. The event will offer expert talks, workshops, networking activities, as well as an exhibition for Assistive Technologies (AT) and disability support services.

    nbsp;

    ———————-

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    In pictures: Quarter of coastal Libyan city wiped out in deadly flooding

    Sep 12, 2023
    News

    ‘Behind the Glass’ taps Los Angeles Kings for NHL docuseries

    Sep 12, 2023
    News

    Kate Middleton recycles her blue Alexander McQueen suit and pays a touching tribute to her children with her necklace as she visits a Surrey prison

    Sep 12, 2023

    You missed

    News

    In pictures: Quarter of coastal Libyan city wiped out in deadly flooding

    Sep 12, 2023
    News

    ‘Behind the Glass’ taps Los Angeles Kings for NHL docuseries

    Sep 12, 2023
    News

    Kate Middleton recycles her blue Alexander McQueen suit and pays a touching tribute to her children with her necklace as she visits a Surrey prison

    Sep 12, 2023
    News

    No, it’s not possible to make $1,200 a month by posting 30-second tracks on Spotify – its CEO says

    Sep 12, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy