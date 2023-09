NNA – Caretaker Minister of Justice, Henri Khoury, on Tuesday received in his office at the Ministry, Canadian Ambassador to Lebanon, Stefanie McCollum.nbsp;

Discussions between the pair reportedly touched on the general situation and the bilateral relations between Canada and Lebanon, especially at the level of mutual cooperation in the fields of rights and judiciary.

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash; L.Y