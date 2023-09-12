Up to 10,000 Feared Dead as Floods Swallow Eastern Libya

Anadolu Agency via Getty

Up to 10,000 people are feared dead in eastern Libya after raging floodwaters pummeled the area and dragged whole buildings into the sea.

Derna, a coastal city of about 90,000 residents, was the hardest hit, and officials there say 700 people killed in the floods have already been buried, with another 10,000 still missing, the Associated Press reports.

“We call on friendly countries to help us save what is left of Derna. The field hospital is filled with corpses,” said Othman Abdul Jalil, the health minister of the U.N.-recognized government in west Libya.

