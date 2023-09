Arthur Brand/Instagram

It’s surely the most expensive item ever carried in an IKEA bag.

A Dutch “art detective” has recovered an early masterpiece by Vincent van Gogh stolen from a museum three years ago after it was handed in at his Amsterdam home—wrapped in a trademark blue IKEA bag.

Regulars at the Swedish retail giant will have used the bags to carry odds and ends picked up on the long trudge around the store: Jämlik candles, perhaps, or Huvudroll meatballs.

