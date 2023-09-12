Abbey Clancy and husband Peter Crouch reveal their struggles juggling four children and admit they NEVER thought about the difficulties it would bring: ‘We were too busy trying!’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Abbey Clancy and her husband Peter Crouch have revealed their struggles juggling four children during a new episode of their series Therapy Crouch podcast.

The model, 37, joked that parents-to-be should “think about their own lives” before thinking about having four children because “no one wants to babysit four kids.”

In the podcast, Abbey said: ‘A tip for new parents starting a family…

“Think about your own life when you’re trying to father four children, because no one wants to babysit four children or can’t physically do that.

“At least it’s a two-man job, you know. Something we haven’t really thought about!’

Abbey and Peter share daughters Sophia, 11, and Liberty, seven, and sons Johnny, four, and Jack, three.

The couple, who have been together since 2006, married in June 2011 in a lavish ceremony at Stapleford Park in Leicestershire.

They later renewed their vows last summer on a private island at Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort to celebrate 11 years of marriage.

“We started together as a young couple, and now here we are with our four children walking us down the aisle. I feel like the luckiest person on earth,” Abbey told Hello! magazine.

‘We wanted to renew our vows during our tenth anniversary, but due to the lockdown we were unable to do so.

“Pete is quite romantic at heart; he has certainly earned points for years to come.”

Peter said: ‘Abbey looked fantastic and even after 11 years I still got butterflies when she walked down the aisle. It was a beautiful island, but Ab stole the show – I’m a happy man.’

Family: Abbey and Peter married in 2012 and share four children together: Sophia, 11, Liberty, seven, Johnny, four, and Jack, three

On a recent episode of their podcast, Abbey revealed that Peter almost fired her after a texting prank took a hilarious turn.

The model admitted her boss ‘almost had a heart attack’ when the footballer sent her a message saying she was quitting their podcast.

Speaking about them Therapy Crouch podcast, Abbey revealed that she and Peter were supposed to send messages to someone else in their contacts, but he took it a step too far.

She revealed: ‘Well, you fired me anyway, so we were playing a game earlier, we had to do this for Whatsapp.

“And we had to text each other on our phones, and Pete decided to text my boss ‘that I don’t want to do the show anymore,’ so she had a heart attack.”

Peter then added: ‘I thought it would be funny, I thought you were going to go really fast and all you did was text my mate saying ‘I couldn’t play golf’

Abbey hit back: “Yes, because I’m not as sick in the head as you are!”

Laughing, Peter explained: ‘I don’t want to do exactly what I said: ‘I don’t want to do this anymore, it’s a blow.’

Abbey continued: “My boss Sally, who is the most incredible woman, she’s so funny, so smart, you know, and runs an incredible company, and just called me, she’s at a football match with her son. And you just gave her a heart attack!’

“My apologies, I thought this was the game!” Peter commented, as his wife explained, “She took it well, but I’m going to have to crawl a bit now.”