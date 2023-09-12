Tue. Sep 12th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Berri meets Le Drian at Ain el-Tineh, receives Beirut Southern Suburb Municipalities Union delegation

    By

    Sep 12, 2023

    NNA – House Speaker Nabih Berri, on Tuesday welcomed at the Second Presidency in Ain el-Tineh, French presidential envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian, in the presence of French Ambassador to Lebanon Herveacute; Magro.

    Discussions reportedly touched on the current general situation and the latest political developments, especially the presidential entitlement.nbsp;

    After the meeting, Speaker Berri confirmed, ldquo;The views are identical with the French presidential envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, that there is no way except dialogue, then dialogue, then dialogue, to get out of the current crisis and achieve the presidential entitlement. This is what is currently available to those who want the best interest of Lebanon.rdquo;

    On the other hand, Speaker received at Ain el-Tineh, a delegation of the Beirut Southern Suburb Municipalities Union, who nbsp;discussed with the Speaker developmental issues related to the municipal councils,in Lebanon, in general,and the Union of Beirut Southern Suburb Municipalities Union, in particular.

