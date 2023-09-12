Tue. Sep 12th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Mufti Derian meets “National Moderation” bloc delegation, General Security Acting Chief Baissari

    By

    Sep 12, 2023 , , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA ndash; Grand Mufti of the Lebanese Republic, Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian, on Tuesday received at Dar Al-Fatwa, a delegation from the quot;National Moderation Blocquot;, who congratulated him on renewing his term.

    Mufti Derian also met at Dar Fatwa with Acting Director General of General Security, Brigadier General Elias Baissari, with whom he discussed general affairs.

    Brigadier General Baissari briefed Mufti Derian on the endeavors and efforts he made to stop the fighting in the Ain al-Hilweh camp, and stressed that ldquo;communications and consultations are continuing to establish a ceasefire in the Ain al-Hilweh camp, whatevernbsp;the reasons, out of compassion for the citizens and to preserve their lives.rdquo;

    mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash; L.Y

    By

    Related Post

    News

    In pictures: Quarter of coastal Libyan city wiped out in deadly flooding

    Sep 12, 2023
    News

    ‘Behind the Glass’ taps Los Angeles Kings for NHL docuseries

    Sep 12, 2023
    News

    Kate Middleton recycles her blue Alexander McQueen suit and pays a touching tribute to her children with her necklace as she visits a Surrey prison

    Sep 12, 2023

    You missed

    News

    In pictures: Quarter of coastal Libyan city wiped out in deadly flooding

    Sep 12, 2023
    News

    ‘Behind the Glass’ taps Los Angeles Kings for NHL docuseries

    Sep 12, 2023
    News

    Kate Middleton recycles her blue Alexander McQueen suit and pays a touching tribute to her children with her necklace as she visits a Surrey prison

    Sep 12, 2023
    News

    No, it’s not possible to make $1,200 a month by posting 30-second tracks on Spotify – its CEO says

    Sep 12, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy