Mufti Derian meets “National Moderation” bloc delegation, General Security Acting Chief Baissari

NNA ndash; Grand Mufti of the Lebanese Republic, Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian, on Tuesday received at Dar Al-Fatwa, a delegation from the quot;National Moderation Blocquot;, who congratulated him on renewing his term.

Mufti Derian also met at Dar Fatwa with Acting Director General of General Security, Brigadier General Elias Baissari, with whom he discussed general affairs.

Brigadier General Baissari briefed Mufti Derian on the endeavors and efforts he made to stop the fighting in the Ain al-Hilweh camp, and stressed that ldquo;communications and consultations are continuing to establish a ceasefire in the Ain al-Hilweh camp, whatevernbsp;the reasons, out of compassion for the citizens and to preserve their lives.rdquo;

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash; L.Y