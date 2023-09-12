Georgian Lebanese Chamber of Commerce concludes its 2nd International Forum with great success

NNA -nbsp;The International Elite Business Forum in Tbilisi, Georgia, has marked yet another milestone in its mission to strengthen global and regional business and trade relations across the Eurasia amp; Africa region. Hosted by the Global Council for Business amp; Trade in partnership with the Georgian Lebanese Chamber of Commerce and the International Trade amp; Business Organization in Eurasia amp; Africa, this annual event took place at the prestigious Biltmore Hotel in Tbilisi under the theme,nbsp;quot;The International Business amp; Global Markets Across Eurasia amp; Africa – Challenges amp; Opportunities.quot;nbsp;

This year#39;s forum witnessed the active participation of esteemed delegations from various countries, including Georgia, Cyprus, Saudi Arabia, the United States of America, Djibouti, Mauritania, UAE, Egypt, Lebanon, Iraq, Jordan, and more.

The event commenced with a warm welcome from H.E. Honorary Consul Dr.nbsp;Anestassnbsp;El Murr, President of the virtual network of the International Trade amp; Business Organization in Eurasia amp; Africanbsp;who thanked the participants for their dedication and will to overcome all obstacles and strengthen the ties between Lebanon andnbsp;goergia. El Murr also thanked the honorary president, Lebanese Businessman Vice Chairman of OMT SAL Lebanon, Mr. Hikmat Abou Zeid for his continuous support and dedication to making this version of the forum another great success.nbsp;

His speech was followed by the word of Ms.nbsp;Mariam Baydoun, Media Advisor for the Lebanese International Business Council – LIBC. Her presentation emphasized the pivotal role of LIBC and the influential Lebanese diasporanbsp;worldwide.

Mr. Islam Shalabi from Yalla Georgia then presented valuable insights into the advantages of investing in Georgia, shedding light on the promising opportunities this vibrant market has to offer. The event concluded with an engaging presentation by Ms. Leila Sawma, Senior Sales Manager from Escape Batumi, who shared the success story of their real estate company in Batumi, Georgia.

The highlight of the event was the distribution of awards in the congress hall, followed by the ceremonial ribbon-cutting to inaugurate the B2B area in the Ballroom. This momentous occasion marked a significant step towards fostering greater business and trade collaborations across Eurasia and Africa.

The International Elite Business Forum in Tbilisi, Georgia, continues to be a driving force for promoting economic growth and global cooperation in the region.nbsp;

With each passing year, it further solidifies its reputation as a premier platform for business leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators to explore new horizons and create lasting partnerships.

