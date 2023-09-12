Man Attempts Courtroom Suicide With Poisoned Snickers Bar as Guilty Verdict Is Read

REUTERS

An elderly Australian man found guilty of sexually abusing a young girl more than 30 years ago responded to the jury’s verdict by taking a poisoned Snickers bar from his pocket and biting into it.

The poison damaged his kidneys, and he injured his shoulder and dislocated a finger as he fell down in the dock, but the 76-year-old’s attempt to escape justice failed.

