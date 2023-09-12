Tue. Sep 12th, 2023

    News

    Man Attempts Courtroom Suicide With Poisoned Snickers Bar as Guilty Verdict Is Read

    By

    Sep 12, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Man Attempts Courtroom Suicide With Poisoned Snickers Bar as Guilty Verdict Is Read

    REUTERS

    If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.

    An elderly Australian man found guilty of sexually abusing a young girl more than 30 years ago responded to the jury’s verdict by taking a poisoned Snickers bar from his pocket and biting into it.

    The poison damaged his kidneys, and he injured his shoulder and dislocated a finger as he fell down in the dock, but the 76-year-old’s attempt to escape justice failed.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    In pictures: Quarter of coastal Libyan city wiped out in deadly flooding

    Sep 12, 2023
    News

    ‘Behind the Glass’ taps Los Angeles Kings for NHL docuseries

    Sep 12, 2023
    News

    Kate Middleton recycles her blue Alexander McQueen suit and pays a touching tribute to her children with her necklace as she visits a Surrey prison

    Sep 12, 2023

    You missed

    News

    In pictures: Quarter of coastal Libyan city wiped out in deadly flooding

    Sep 12, 2023
    News

    ‘Behind the Glass’ taps Los Angeles Kings for NHL docuseries

    Sep 12, 2023
    News

    Kate Middleton recycles her blue Alexander McQueen suit and pays a touching tribute to her children with her necklace as she visits a Surrey prison

    Sep 12, 2023
    News

    No, it’s not possible to make $1,200 a month by posting 30-second tracks on Spotify – its CEO says

    Sep 12, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy