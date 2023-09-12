Kate Middleton recycles her blue Alexander McQueen suit and pays a touching tribute to her children with her necklace as she visits a Surrey prison

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The Princess of Wales visited a Surrey prison to find out how inmates are being supported by a charity to recover from their addictions.

Kate, 41, visits HMP High Down ahead of Drug Awareness Week to hear about the efforts of The Forward Trust, which she supports as a patron.

Looking typically elegant, the mother-of-three opted for her blue Alexander McQueen suit for the outing – following the news that Sarah Burton, who designed the royal’s wedding dress, has resigned as creative director of the brand after more than 25 years with the company.

Kate also paid tribute to her children by donning a necklace with their initials; she wore Daniella Draper’s ‘personalized gold midnight moon necklace’, worth £1,070, which had the letters ‘G, L, C’ engraved in honor of her children, Prince George, 10 , Princess Charlotte, eight years old, and Prince Louis, five years old. .

The theme for this year’s Addiction Awareness Week is “Everyone Knows Someone,” which aims to highlight the wide range of people across society who are affected by addiction.

The Princess of Wales visited a Surrey prison to find out how inmates are being supported by a charity to recover from their addictions.

The Princess will follow a family on a normal visit, starting with security procedures that must be followed before visitors are allowed into the facility, a Category C men’s prison and young offenders’ institution housing approximately 1,100 prisoners.

She will hear about the impact this is having on families and learn about recent efforts HMP High Down has put into practice to make the experience more positive for children in particular.

Later, serving prisoners working with The Forward Trust will chat with Kate about their experiences and the support they receive from the charity and the prison.

The Forward Trust provides a range of services at HMP High Down, tailored to meet the needs of the men who reside there.

These include The Bridge, an intensive abstinence-based program, Stepping Stones, a low-to-medium intensity intervention for those whose alcohol or drug use reaches harmful or addictive levels, and Family Ties , a series of workshops focused on rebuilding healthy communication and trust. between loved ones.

Before leaving, Kate will visit The Clink, an on-site restaurant that trains prisoners in hospitality, where she will meet former prisoners and alumni from the Forward Trust.

Here she will speak to those who have worked and volunteered for the charity in prison and in the community and find out how they have been supported to recover and manage their addictions.

Guests in attendance will celebrate the concept that recovery is possible for all who struggle with addiction, in preparation for Addiction Awareness Week the following month.

Kate visits HMP High Down ahead of Drug Awareness Week to hear about the efforts of The Forward Trust, which she supports as a patron.

Kate opted for her blue Alexander McQueen suit and paid a touching tribute to her children with her necklace

The theme for this year’s Addiction Awareness Week is “Everyone Knows Someone,” which aims to highlight the wide range of people across society who are affected by addiction.

The Princess of Wales, patron of the Forward Trust, arrives for a visit to HMP High Down in Surrey, to find out how the Forward Trust charity helps people involved in the criminal justice system manage and recover from addictions.

Princess’s experience with addiction charities for over a decade helped lay the foundation for her understanding of the complexities of mental health and informed much of her work in the early years .

There is evidence that early childhood experiences, before the age of five, have a significant impact on adult lives, including resilience and the ability to cope with adversity.

The Forward Trust has been helping people break the destructive cycle of addiction and build positive, productive futures since 1991.

Providing a broad and diverse range of addiction, employment and mental health services nationwide, The Forward Trust believes that everyone is capable of creating lasting change.

The Princess became patron of the Forward Trust in June 2021 when the charity merged with Action on Addiction, which was one of Her Royal Highness’s first patronages in 2012.

HMP High Down is home to The Clink, a public restaurant run by prisoners in partnership with The Clink Charity. Prisoners study for NVQs in cooking, catering and cleaning while they work.

They also receive mentoring after release, including employment and housing support.

The Forward Trust works in 25 UK prisons, helping people with everything from drug addiction and mental health to finding employment and housing for those leaving prison.

The charity also helps its clients improve their relationships with friends and family, including reconnecting with their children.