‘Behind the Glass’ taps Los Angeles Kings for NHL docuseries

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The Los Angeles Kings, who face the Arizona Coyotes this month in a pair of preseason games that mark the NHL’s first-ever games in Australia, are the subjects of this year’s competition. Behind the glass docuseries, it was announced on Tuesday.

Starting this week, Kings players will take the mic in LA as they battle to solidify a roster spot this season. They head to Melbourne this weekend to take on the Coyotes in the NHL Global Series at Rod Laver Arena on September 23 and 24.

Behind the glassthe NHL version of the NFL Hard blowspremieres on October 2 at 6pm PDT on the NHL Network and will also air the next two Monday nights.

“The LA Kings are honored to participate in this Behind the glass, which we believe will profile our team and our organization in a unique, never-before-seen way,” club president and Hall of Famer Luc Robitaille said in a statement. “We look forward to working with the NHL to help tell our story, and we believe our fans and the hockey world will be excited to see the final product as we enter the 2023-2024 season with high expectations.”

The Kings, led by head coach Todd McLellan, made the playoffs the past two years, but were eliminated in the first round each time by the Edmonton Oilers. Their big addition this season is center Pierre-Luc Dubois, a native of Quebec, acquired in a trade with the Winnipeg Jets.

Los Angeles’ top players also include Anze Kopitar and Drew Doughty, stars of the club’s Stanley Cup-winning teams in 2012 and ’14, plus Adrian Kempe, Kevin Fiala, Viktor Arvidsson, Phillip Danault and Trevor Moore.

Produced by NHL Network in association with NHL Productions, Behind the glass started with a fully accessible look at the New Jersey Devils in 2018. The Philadelphia Flyers were featured in ’19 before the pandemic shut things down for two years. Last year, the Nashville Predators were under scrutiny.

“Our fans are craving it Behind the glass content, especially this time of year as the excitement of a new season is palpable,” NHL Network vp production Josh Bernstein said in a statement. “Integrating our cameras with the Kings will reveal new storylines about the team, which aligns perfectly with our daily goal of bringing fans closer to the game.”