NNA – Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, on Monday received at his Yarzeh office, French presidential envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian, who briefed himnbsp;on the security situation and the challenges the army faces, especially the Syrian displacement and the Palestinian situation.

Le Drian affirmed his country#39;s continued support of the army to enhance its capabilities to carry out its various missions.

