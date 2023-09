NNA – Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Abdullah Bou Habib, on Tuesday welcomed in his office, the Austrian Ambassador to Lebanon, Reneacute;-Paul Amry, with whom he discussed the bilateral relations and infrastructure projects supported by Austria in Lebanon.

Discussions also touched on the Syrian displacement issue, especially the new wave of Syrian displacement that Lebanon is witnessing.

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash; L.Y