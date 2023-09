NNA – Progressive Socialist Party Head, MP Taymour Jumblatt, on Tuesday received at his Clemenceau office, Belgian Ambassador to Lebanon, Koen Vervaeke, innbsp;the presence of PSP Vice Head Zaher Raad, as well as MP Jumblattrsquo;s Advisor Houssam Harb.

Discussions reportedly touched on the current situation and the latest political developments.

