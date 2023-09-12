The author of ‘Happy Money, Happy Life’ says you can afford everything you want — but there’s a catch

Our experts answer readers’ investing questions and write unbiased product reviews (here’s how we assess investing products). Paid non-client promotion: In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners. Our opinions are always our own.

Jason Vitug, author of “Happy Money, Happy Life,” at Bayon temple in Cambodia.

Jason Vitug

Author Jason Vitug says we need money to be happy and it should not be a source of stress.The key, according to Vitug, is to save purposefully.Saving intentionally turns money into a tool that will help you achieve your goals.

Jason Vitug, author of “Happy Money, Happy Life” says you can afford and enjoy everything you want — the catch is, you can’t do it all at once. This is where saving purposefully comes into play.

“Saving money is securing inner peace,” Vitug, who is a certified yoga and breath work teacher working with organizations to promote financial literacy, writes. “When saving you have an optimistic view of life, and when you give your savings purpose, you’re honoring your investment.”

Vitug writes that it is important to save purposefully. “Savings goals allow you to prioritize and direct your money with intention. Having savings also helps you experience less stress.”

Here are Vitug’s four steps for saving money on purpose:

1. Saving for income disruptions

Vitug writes, “saving for income disruptions is crucial to being happy and financially secure. Not having enough money is an immediate stressor and saving money protects against that.” Vitug further writes, “unexpected expenses and income disruptions are a part of life and being prepared is crucial.”

How it works: Building an emergency fund is a great way to accomplish this. By setting up an emergency fund in one of the best high-yield savings accounts, you will be able to cover large expenses and protect yourself in case of a job loss.

2. Saving to limit credit use

Going into unnecessary credit card debt should be avoided, especially in today’s high interest rate environment. Vitug writes, “less reliance on credit to cover purchases leads to lower debt obligations and less financial stress in the future.”

Americans overall are in over $1 trillion of credit card debt according to a recent Federal Reserve study. Saving purposefully can put you in a position where you don’t need to use credit to go out to dinner or go on a vacation.

How it works: Think before you swipe that credit card. Right now, responsible credit card use is even more important. There is nothing wrong with using credit— especially taking advantage of points and rewards for travel — but make sure you aren’t carrying a balance month to month. This leads to Vitug’s next point.

3. Saving to buy things

This one may be a little harder, because it requires you to have patience. Going into debt to buy things should not be an option. Vitug explains, “when you save money on purpose to buy specific things, you can enjoy purchasing guilt-free. It comes down to how you want to live your life, happy and free or in-debt and stressed.”

How it works: Instead of making a purchase, take some time and save for it in advance. Open a travel bank account, save for those new boots this winter, or put aside money for an expensive event that might be on the calendar.

Accounts like SoFi Checking and Savings can be great account options if you want to keep your savings and checking under one account.

4. Saving for wealth creation

Saving on purpose can also lead to wealth creation. Vitug writes, “Saving purposefully leads to growing your money (making money with money).” He further explains: ‘This is the ultimate way to live financially free, but the only way to get there is by saving purposefully towards this goal.”

How it works: This might look like money from a side hustle like an online shop, a rental property, or even royalties from a book. Vitug says money should work actively to improve your life. “When you invest in wealth creation and save the resulting funds to grow wealth, you are now transforming money into a source of good in your life and one that supports your happiness and well-being.”

Vitug continues: “Saving on purpose allows you to afford the life you want in a sensible way. It makes sense to plan for expenses, limit credit card debt, and save money for purchases.” He concludes, “You need to be good with money to live a happy life. We should all learn to utilize money as a tool to help achieve our goals.”

