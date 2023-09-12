Unveiled: Brits’ Average Number of Phone Apps Sheds Light on Underutilization

A survey revealed that the average Briton has 29 apps installed on their device

WhatsApp and Facebook top the list as the most popular, followed by Google Maps

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

For many tech-obsessed Brits, a moment without their smartphone in sight can seem like a lifetime.

Now, researchers have delved deeper into the apps that keep us glued to our devices.

A survey of 2,000 adults revealed that the average Briton has 29 apps installed on their phone.

As expected, two meta apps, WhatsApp and Facebook, top the list as the most popular, closely followed by Google Maps.

However, despite having an average of 29 downloaded, we only use just over a third (38 percent) of the applications on our smartphones.

A survey of 2,000 adults revealed that the average Briton has 29 apps installed on their device

How to check how many apps you have installed It’s easy to know how many apps you have installed on your smartphone. If you’re an iPhone user, simply open the Settings app, then tap General and About. Scroll down to Apps and you can see the number of third-party apps installed on your iPhone. Meanwhile, on an Android device, open the Settings app before tapping Apps & notifications. You should find “See all X apps”, with X being the number installed on your Android.

The survey, commissioned by Chatloop, revealed that only 11 applications are used daily.

The others are simply collected when needed.

And a quarter (26 per cent) of Brits find their apps automatically removed from their phone due to inactivity without them realizing they are gone.

It’s easy to know how many apps you have installed on your smartphone.

If you’re an iPhone user, simply open the Settings app, then tap General and About.

Scroll down to Apps and you can see the number of third-party apps installed on your iPhone.

Meanwhile, on an Android device, open the Settings app before tapping Apps & notifications.

You should find “See all X apps”, with X being the number installed on your Android.

In January 2023, the most popular mobile app in the UK was WhatsApp, with a staggering 86.6 percent viewership, according to Statista.

It was followed by Facebook (78.4 percent reach), Google Maps (70.4 percent), YouTube (69.9 percent) and Facebook Messenger (69.5 percent).

The survey, commissioned by Chatloop, revealed that only 11 apps are used daily. The rest are simply collected when needed (file image)

Top 10 Most Popular Apps in the UK WhatsApp

Facebook

google maps

Youtube

Facebook Messenger

instagram

Amazon

Gmail

Google Play Store

Google Play Services Fountain: statesman

Rounding out the top 10 were Instagram, Amazon, Gmail, Google Play Store and Google Play Services.

The survey also found that half (49 percent) find it annoying to switch between different apps to perform the same task, such as reading reviews on one to buy the product on another.

It is estimated that during an average year more than 300 links are sent between friends and family, and 21 percent of people share links about products they would like to have an opinion on before purchasing.

A quarter also send them news related to their interests, such as transfer news from their favorite football team, and 23 per cent share links to events.

Chatloop is a mobile app that allows people to connect their friends to content on any website, eliminating the need to switch between multiple apps.

Andrew Barlow, CEO of Chatloop, said: “Research indicates that many people are facing “app overwhelm” due to the large number of apps on their phones that offer specific functions.

‘[This means] People spend a lot of time switching between multiple apps and copying and pasting links from one app to another.’