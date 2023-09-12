Spell crafting combinations in Wizard with a Gun

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Hello! We’re Galvanic Games and we’re creating Wizard With A Gun! Today we were given the opportunity to give PlayStation players a little peek behind the curtain and learn more about a key component of the game: ammo crafting!

For those of you unfamiliar, Wizard With A Gun is a cooperative online survival game set in a magical wasteland known as The Shatter – the remains of a world destroyed by Chaos, forged with dangerous creatures and arcane mysteries.

You play as a clever wizard known as Gunmancer. As a wandering spellcaster, your job is to repair the Chronomancer’s Wheel, a divine machine with the power to rewind time. To do so, you must find and confront four more Gunmancers trapped in the remains of The Shatter, each carrying key gears that will allow the Chronomancer’s Wheel to spin once more.

There’s only one problem: these wizards carry weapons.

To combat that challenge, you must use your knowledge and creativity to carefully design magical firearms and ammunition that will aid you on your journey. Each reagent you find, collect, or pick up can be used to construct spell bullets, and each spell can be combined with additional magic powders or additional bullet chambers. These additional elements add their own properties to the bullet’s behavior, allowing you to create complex and powerful spells to use against your adversaries.

We’ve compiled a list of powerful combos and recipes to explore when Wizard With A Gun hits PS5 on October 17!

Water and electricity: When you need to take care of multiple moving targets, experienced magicians should resort to a combination of water and electricity magic bullets. Packing these bullets in a Trusty Machine Wand with two chambers allows for a quick set of damaging spells. For added effectiveness, look for a ‘Homing on Wet’ powder and an ‘Arc Length’ powder and apply them to your Shocking bullet for hair-raising results.

Oil and fire: For the arcane alchemist, a little fire goes a long way toward dealing consistent damage over a large area. Crafting a sturdy Wanderbuss out of burning spell oil and bullets will provide any pragmatic arsonist with enough firepower to overcome any obstacle they encounter. Masterclass Magi can also introduce ‘Napalm’ powder and ‘Dripping Oil’ powders into their bullets for further burn spread.

Freeze and force: The greatest sorcerers seek deep knowledge of the ancient cold to confront powerful enemies that may stand in their way. A long-range Trusty Carbine can be equipped with Freeze and Force spell bullets, which serve as a powerful combination. Freezing spells will stop enemies by containing them in a solid block of ice, and when combined with the Force, the ice shatters in a chilling display of concentrated damage. Expert mages can increase this effectiveness with ‘Ice Drill’, ‘Longer Freeze’ and ‘Shattering Force’ powders.

