    Thursday, September 14, 2023

    Sep 12, 2023

    The American University of Beirut (AUB) holds ABLE Summit 2023 at AUBrsquo;s Suliman S. Olayan School of Business, Maamari Auditorium. The summit lasts for two days.

    1:00nbsp;pmnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Mentor Arabia Foundation holds a press conferencenbsp; to announce the fourth session of the ldquo;Youth Empowerment Films and Songs Competitionrdquo; under the title ldquo;#Mentalnbsp; Healthnbsp; of Youthrdquo;, in nbsp;nbsp;Beirut Digital District – Bldg 1280.nbsp;

    4:00 pmnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; Minister of Culture, Judge Mohammad Wissam Al-Murtada, sponsors a symposium and signing ceremony of a novel titled ldquo;The Days of Our Lord, and the Forty Rules of Loverdquo; by its author, Dr. Mohammad Hussein Bazzi, at the National Library – Sanayeh – Beirut.

    6:00nbsp;pmnbsp; nbsp; A Divine Mass to be held by Bashir Gemayel Foundation marking the 41st anniversary since the martyrdom of President Bashir Gemayel and his companions, the ldquo;martyrs of September 14rdquo;, at Saint Michael Church – Bikfaya.

    6:00 pmnbsp; nbsp; ldquo;Kouraniyatrdquo; Association opens its first edition of the Heritage Festival, titled ldquo;Kora, Heritage and Inheritance,rdquo; at Dr. Abdullah Saada Public Park – Amioun, under the patronage and presence of Minister of Tourism, Walid Nassar. The event lasts for two days.

