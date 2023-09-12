U.S. Embassy Beirut Announces the 2024-2025 Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program

NNA – The U.S. Embassy in Beirut is pleased to announce the Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program for the 2024-2025 academic year. This program offers scholars the chance to obtain a fellowship with a U.S. institution of higher learning for a period between three and ten months during the 2024-2025 academic year (beginning in August or September 2024, depending on the institution). Scholars will have the opportunity to establish professional contacts in their field, develop collaborative research relationships with U.S. counterparts, and enhance their publications and professional experience. nbsp;

The Fulbright Program is the U.S. Governmentrsquo;s flagship international educational exchange program.nbsp; Since 1946, tens of thousands of Fulbright Visiting Scholars from around the world have conducted research or taught in U.S. universities. nbsp;

Eligible Candidates Must:nbsp;

-Be a Lebanese citizen or holder of a special travel document for Palestinian refugees;

-Have a doctoral degree or equivalent professional training and teaching at an accredited Lebanese institution of higher education at the time of application;

-Provide a detailed project statement of proposed activity at a U.S. institution;

-Be proficient in the English language appropriate to the proposed teaching and/or research project to be carried out in the United States;nbsp;

-Be able to fulfill the conditions of the grant as determined in a medical examination to be conducted no more than six months in advance of the grant period. nbsp;

