Tue. Sep 12th, 2023

    Defense Minister meets new Algerian Ambassador, broaches bilateral relations

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of National Defense, Maurice Selim, on Tuesday met at his office in Yarzeh, Algerian Ambassador to Lebanon, Belbagi Rachid, who came on a protocol visit upon assuming his new duties in Lebanon.nbsp;

    Discussions reportedly touched on the bilateral relations and the means to strengthen them at all levels.

    The Algerian ambassador affirmed his country#39;s continued support for Lebanon and work to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

    Minister Sleem, in turn, stressed the depth of the Lebanese-Algerian relations.nbsp;

