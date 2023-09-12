Defense Minister meets new Algerian Ambassador, broaches bilateral relations

NNA – Caretaker Minister of National Defense, Maurice Selim, on Tuesday met at his office in Yarzeh, Algerian Ambassador to Lebanon, Belbagi Rachid, who came on a protocol visit upon assuming his new duties in Lebanon.nbsp;

Discussions reportedly touched on the bilateral relations and the means to strengthen them at all levels.

The Algerian ambassador affirmed his country#39;s continued support for Lebanon and work to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

Minister Sleem, in turn, stressed the depth of the Lebanese-Algerian relations.nbsp;

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;- L.Y