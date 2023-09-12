Britney Spears’ younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears has joined season 32 of Dancing With The Stars: ‘I’m ready to challenge myself’

<!–

Jamie Lynn Spears, Britney Spears’ younger sister, is coming to Dancing With The Stars, it was revealed on Tuesday.

The vet Zoey 101 appears in season 32. She is paired with Alan Bersten and the two are already in rehearsals.

ABC shared the news on Good Morning America.

The full cast will be revealed Wednesday morning on GMA. Bachelorette Charity Lawson and Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix have already been announced.

The Sweet Magnolia star, 32, said on GMA, “I don’t know if you can ever be 100% ready to take on something that big; I didn’t realize what a commitment it is, but it certainly is. I’m ready to challenge myself.’

Dancing queen: Jamie Lynn Spears, Britney Spears’ younger sister, is coming to Dancing With The Stars, it was revealed on Tuesday. Seen in 2022

Spears will donate her weekly earnings to SAG-AFTRA and the WGA amid their ongoing strike.

“While everyone in my community is on strike, I have this unique opportunity where I was given the opportunity to work while my community can’t work,” the star said.

“So I thought, I’ll do this and I’ll donate my weekly paycheck… just to give it back to them at a time when they can’t give it back to themselves,” she said.

Bersten, 29, said: ‘We had our first rehearsal and it was amazing.’

“Jamie Lynn works so hard and is so dedicated and it’s actually so much fun. We get along so well.’

“He was great,” Spears added. “My family got to know him and he’s great. I wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else.’

Spears has a 5-year-old daughter Ivey Joan and a 15-year-old daughter Maddie.

Her family is happy for her, she said.

“My 15-year-old was actually very motivated to do this, which was actually very surprising,” she noted.

No Friends Anymore: Britney and Jamie Lynn at Nickelodeon’s 16th Annual Kids’ Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in 2003 in Santa Monica

Uh-oh: Jamie Lynn talked about the family in her tell-all book

“My 15-year-old said, ‘Are you going to dance on TV?’ What are you doing mom?” But she said, ‘Mom, you have to do it.’ She’s an athlete, so I think she wants to see me push myself a little bit.”

“Normally I would be working on different ventures, but I think it’s just important that I have this opportunity,” Spears continued. “And if I get there and even if I embarrass myself, I do it for a good reason and hopefully give back to the community that has literally been given back to me since I was a little girl.”

Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Tuesday, September 26 at 8pm ET on ABC and streams on Disney+ and Hulu.

“The cast is great, so it’s going to be very surprising,” Bersten said.

‘I can’t wait to start a whole new family and build a bond through this. I think that will be a really big part of it.”