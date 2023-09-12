Tue. Sep 12th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Palestinian, Norwegian Ambassadors discuss developments in occupied Palestinian Territories, refugee camps

    By

    Sep 12, 2023

    NNA – Palestinian Ambassador to Lebanon, Ashraf Dabour, on Tuesday welcomed Norwegian Ambassador to Lebanon, Martin Yttervik.nbsp;

    According to a statement issued by the embassyrsquo;s press office, Dabour briefed the Norwegian Ambassador on ldquo;the latest developments in the occupied Palestinian territories and on the ongoing Israeli attacks against Palestinians and their Islamic and Christian sanctities, especially in the city of Jerusalem.rdquo;nbsp;

    The pair also discussed the situation in Palestinian refugee camps, especially at Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp.

