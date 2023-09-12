Tue. Sep 12th, 2023

    News

    Confider #79: The Messenger’s Mess, the Trump Book Spree, and Newsmax’s Faceplant

    By

    Sep 12, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Confider #79: The Messenger’s Mess, the Trump Book Spree, and Newsmax’s Faceplant

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

    Welcome to this week’s edition of Confider, the media newsletter that pulls back the curtain to reveal what’s really going on inside the world’s most powerful navel-gazing industry. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here.

    EXCLUSIVE — MESSENGER MESS: The honeymoon is well and truly over at The Messenger where, just four months since launching, two key business executives have quit and others are looking to leave, Confider has learned. Read the full Confider story here.

    EXCLUSIVE — TRUMP BOOK SPREE: The Trump book industry has come roaring back, as there are now four major projects in the works from prominent journalists, Confider has exclusively learned. Read the full Confider story here.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Britney Spears fans are furious after sister Jamie Lynn confirms she will star in Dancing With The Stars

    Sep 12, 2023
    News

    Hurricane Lee is expected to grow significantly as path of Category 3 storm makes northward turn: US East Coast set to be hit with life-threatening rips, dangerous surf and coastal erosion

    Sep 12, 2023
    News

    Here are the best high-paying and fast-growing jobs for the next decade

    Sep 12, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Britney Spears fans are furious after sister Jamie Lynn confirms she will star in Dancing With The Stars

    Sep 12, 2023
    News

    Hurricane Lee is expected to grow significantly as path of Category 3 storm makes northward turn: US East Coast set to be hit with life-threatening rips, dangerous surf and coastal erosion

    Sep 12, 2023
    News

    Here are the best high-paying and fast-growing jobs for the next decade

    Sep 12, 2023
    News

    Instacart CEO Fidji Simo will have stock worth a minimum of $13.4 million when the delivery company goes public, while the company’s shoppers just got their minimum pay slashed to $4 per order

    Sep 12, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy