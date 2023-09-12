Here are the best high-paying and fast-growing jobs for the next decade

valentinrussanov/Getty Images

Insider looked at jobs with above-median pay that are expected to see growth.

We analyzed both employment projections for 2022 to 2032 and May 2022 median annual wage data.

Software developers and financial managers took the top two spots in our ranking.

While software developers, financial managers, and medical and health services managers are very different types of jobs, they are all projected to see employment rise from 2022 to 2032 and pay over $100,000 for the typical worker.

The latest employment projection data published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics in early September highlights which occupations may see employment growth and declines from 2022 to 2032. Total employment is projected to grow by nearly 4.7 million over this 10-year period, a press release from the Bureau of Labor Statistics said. At the occupation level, home health and personal care aides followed by software developers are projected to see the largest increase in the number of people employed, BLS found.

While home health and personal care aides had a median annual wage of $30,180, below the median for all occupations of $6,310, software developers had a median pay of over $100,000.

Insider decided to look at occupations with available data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics that pay fairly well and are projected to see some kind of growth over the 10-year period starting in 2022. To do this, we calculated the geometric mean for each occupation using median annual wages for May 2022 and projected employment growth from 2022 to 2032 for each occupation.

For our definition of jobs that pay well or are high-paying, we didn’t just look at jobs that have a median of six figures. We looked at occupations that had a median annual wage greater than $46,310, which was the median for all US jobs based on May 2022 data. The Bureau of Labor Statistics has a few occupations that are catchall titles — with the wording of “all other.” We eliminated these titles for the purpose of this analysis.

After calculating the geometric mean, we ranked occupations based on this, where the occupation that ranked No. 1 had the highest geometric mean. Below are the top 30 jobs in the analysis.

30. Sales representatives of services (except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel) Katleho Seisa/Getty Images Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 45,700 Median annual wage in May 2022: $62,400 Typical educational requirements: High school diploma or equivalent 29. Sales managers Dean Mitchell/Getty Images Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 22,500 Median annual wage in May 2022: $130,600 Typical educational requirements: Bachelor’s degree 28. Electricians Helen King/Getty Images Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 49,200 Median annual wage in May 2022: $60,240 Typical educational requirements: High school diploma or equivalent 27. Logisticians Morsa Images/Getty Images Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 38,300 Median annual wage in May 2022: $77,520 Typical educational requirements: Bachelor’s degree 26. Human resources specialists Hispanolistic/Getty Images Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 51,400 Median annual wage in May 2022: $64,240 Typical educational requirements: Bachelor’s degree 25. Marketing managers kate_sept2004/Getty Images Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 23,700 Median annual wage in May 2022: $140,040 Typical educational requirements: Bachelor’s degree 24. Substance abuse, behavioral disorder, and mental health counselors Vladimir Vladimirov/Getty Images Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 71,500 Median annual wage in May 2022: $49,710 Typical educational requirements: Bachelor’s degree 23. Industrial machinery mechanics serts/Getty Images Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 59,900 Median annual wage in May 2022: $59,830 Typical educational requirements: High school diploma or equivalent 22. Physical therapists Andersen Ross Photography Inc/Getty Images Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 37,300 Median annual wage in May 2022: $97,720 Typical educational requirements: Doctoral or professional degree 21. Industrial engineers Nitat Termmee/Getty Images Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 38,400 Median annual wage in May 2022: $96,350 Typical educational requirements: Bachelor’s degree 20. Personal financial advisors Thomas Barwick/Getty Images Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 42,000 Median annual wage in May 2022: $95,390 Typical educational requirements: Bachelor’s degree 19. Software quality assurance analysts and testers Maskot/Getty Images Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 40,800 Median annual wage in May 2022: $99,620 Typical educational requirements: Bachelor’s degree 18. Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers Erik Isakson/Getty Images Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 89,300 Median annual wage in May 2022: $49,920 Typical educational requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award 17. Physician assistants Jose Luis Pelaez Inc/Getty Images Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 39,300 Median annual wage in May 2022: $126,010 Typical educational requirements: Master’s degree 16. Postsecondary health specialties teachers SDI Productions/Getty Images Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 50,200 Median annual wage in May 2022: $100,300 Typical educational requirements: Doctoral or professional degree 15. Project management specialists FG Trade/Getty Images Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 54,700 Median annual wage in May 2022: $95,370 Typical educational requirements: Bachelor’s degree 14. Computer systems analysts 10’000 Hours/Getty Images Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 51,100 Median annual wage in May 2022: $102,240 Typical educational requirements: Bachelor’s degree 13. Accountants and auditors PeopleImages/Getty Images Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 67,400 Median annual wage in May 2022: $78,000 Typical educational requirements: Bachelor’s degree 12. Information security analysts Luis Alvarez/Getty Images Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 53,200 Median annual wage in May 2022: $112,000 Typical educational requirements: Bachelor’s degree 11. Data scientists Westend61/Getty Images Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 59,400 Median annual wage in May 2022: $103,500 Typical educational requirements: Bachelor’s degree 10. Market research analysts and marketing specialists Hinterhaus Productions/Getty Images Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 116,600 Median annual wage in May 2022: $68,230 Typical educational requirements: Bachelor’s degree 9. Lawyers Maskot/Getty Images Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 62,400 Median annual wage in May 2022: $135,740 Typical educational requirements: Doctoral or professional degree 8. Management analysts Hinterhaus Productions/Getty Images Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 95,700 Median annual wage in May 2022: $95,290 Typical educational requirements: Bachelor’s degree 7. Computer and information systems managers Hispanolistic/Getty Images Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 86,000 Median annual wage in May 2022: $164,070 Typical educational requirements: Bachelor’s degree 6. Registered nurses Reza Estakhrian/Getty Images Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 177,400 Median annual wage in May 2022: $81,220 Typical educational requirements: Bachelor’s degree 5. Nurse practitioners SDI Productions/Getty Images Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 118,600 Median annual wage in May 2022: $121,610 Typical educational requirements: Master’s degree 4. General and operations managers fizkes/Getty Images Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 147,300 Median annual wage in May 2022: $98,100 Typical educational requirements: Bachelor’s degree 3. Medical and health services managers sturti/Getty Images Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 144,700 Median annual wage in May 2022: $104,830 Typical educational requirements: Bachelor’s degree 2. Financial managers FG Trade/Getty Images Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 126,600 Median annual wage in May 2022: $139,790 Typical educational requirements: Bachelor’s degree 1. Software developers valentinrussanov/Getty Images Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 410,400 Median annual wage in May 2022: $127,260 Typical educational requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Read the original article on Business Insider