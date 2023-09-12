Tue. Sep 12th, 2023

    Here are the best high-paying and fast-growing jobs for the next decade

    valentinrussanov/Getty Images

    Insider looked at jobs with above-median pay that are expected to see growth.
    We analyzed both employment projections for 2022 to 2032 and May 2022 median annual wage data.
    Software developers and financial managers took the top two spots in our ranking.

    While software developers, financial managers, and medical and health services managers are very different types of jobs, they are all projected to see employment rise from 2022 to 2032 and pay over $100,000 for the typical worker.

    The latest employment projection data published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics in early September highlights which occupations may see employment growth and declines from 2022 to 2032. Total employment is projected to grow by nearly 4.7 million over this 10-year period, a press release from the Bureau of Labor Statistics said. At the occupation level, home health and personal care aides followed by software developers are projected to see the largest increase in the number of people employed, BLS found.

    While home health and personal care aides had a median annual wage of $30,180, below the median for all occupations of $6,310, software developers had a median pay of over $100,000.

    Insider decided to look at occupations with available data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics that pay fairly well and are projected to see some kind of growth over the 10-year period starting in 2022. To do this, we calculated the geometric mean for each occupation using median annual wages for May 2022 and projected employment growth from 2022 to 2032 for each occupation.

    For our definition of jobs that pay well or are high-paying, we didn’t just look at jobs that have a median of six figures. We looked at occupations that had a median annual wage greater than $46,310, which was the median for all US jobs based on May 2022 data. The Bureau of Labor Statistics has a few occupations that are catchall titles — with the wording of “all other.” We eliminated these titles for the purpose of this analysis.

    After calculating the geometric mean, we ranked occupations based on this, where the occupation that ranked No. 1 had the highest geometric mean. Below are the top 30 jobs in the analysis.

    30. Sales representatives of services (except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel)

    Katleho Seisa/Getty Images

    Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 45,700

    Median annual wage in May 2022: $62,400

    Typical educational requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

    29. Sales managers

    Dean Mitchell/Getty Images

    Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 22,500

    Median annual wage in May 2022: $130,600

    Typical educational requirements: Bachelor’s degree

    28. Electricians

    Helen King/Getty Images

    Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 49,200

    Median annual wage in May 2022: $60,240

    Typical educational requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

    27. Logisticians

    Morsa Images/Getty Images

    Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 38,300

    Median annual wage in May 2022: $77,520

    Typical educational requirements: Bachelor’s degree

    26. Human resources specialists

    Hispanolistic/Getty Images

    Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 51,400

    Median annual wage in May 2022: $64,240

    Typical educational requirements: Bachelor’s degree

    25. Marketing managers

    kate_sept2004/Getty Images

    Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 23,700

    Median annual wage in May 2022: $140,040

    Typical educational requirements: Bachelor’s degree

    24. Substance abuse, behavioral disorder, and mental health counselors

    Vladimir Vladimirov/Getty Images

    Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 71,500

    Median annual wage in May 2022: $49,710

    Typical educational requirements: Bachelor’s degree

    23. Industrial machinery mechanics

    serts/Getty Images

    Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 59,900

    Median annual wage in May 2022: $59,830

    Typical educational requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

    22. Physical therapists

    Andersen Ross Photography Inc/Getty Images

    Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 37,300

    Median annual wage in May 2022: $97,720

    Typical educational requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

    21. Industrial engineers

    Nitat Termmee/Getty Images

    Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 38,400

    Median annual wage in May 2022: $96,350

    Typical educational requirements: Bachelor’s degree

    20. Personal financial advisors

    Thomas Barwick/Getty Images

    Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 42,000

    Median annual wage in May 2022: $95,390

    Typical educational requirements: Bachelor’s degree

    19. Software quality assurance analysts and testers

    Maskot/Getty Images

    Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 40,800

    Median annual wage in May 2022: $99,620

    Typical educational requirements: Bachelor’s degree

    18. Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers

    Erik Isakson/Getty Images

    Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 89,300

    Median annual wage in May 2022: $49,920

    Typical educational requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

    17. Physician assistants

    Jose Luis Pelaez Inc/Getty Images

    Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 39,300

    Median annual wage in May 2022: $126,010

    Typical educational requirements: Master’s degree

    16. Postsecondary health specialties teachers

    SDI Productions/Getty Images

    Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 50,200

    Median annual wage in May 2022: $100,300

    Typical educational requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

    15. Project management specialists

    FG Trade/Getty Images

    Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 54,700

    Median annual wage in May 2022: $95,370

    Typical educational requirements: Bachelor’s degree

    14. Computer systems analysts

    10’000 Hours/Getty Images

    Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 51,100

    Median annual wage in May 2022: $102,240

    Typical educational requirements: Bachelor’s degree

    13. Accountants and auditors

    PeopleImages/Getty Images

    Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 67,400

    Median annual wage in May 2022: $78,000

    Typical educational requirements: Bachelor’s degree

    12. Information security analysts

    Luis Alvarez/Getty Images

    Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 53,200

    Median annual wage in May 2022: $112,000

    Typical educational requirements: Bachelor’s degree

    11. Data scientists

    Westend61/Getty Images

    Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 59,400

    Median annual wage in May 2022: $103,500

    Typical educational requirements: Bachelor’s degree

    10. Market research analysts and marketing specialists

    Hinterhaus Productions/Getty Images

    Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 116,600

    Median annual wage in May 2022: $68,230

    Typical educational requirements: Bachelor’s degree

    9. Lawyers

    Maskot/Getty Images

    Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 62,400

    Median annual wage in May 2022: $135,740

    Typical educational requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

    8. Management analysts

    Hinterhaus Productions/Getty Images

    Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 95,700

    Median annual wage in May 2022: $95,290

    Typical educational requirements: Bachelor’s degree

    7. Computer and information systems managers

    Hispanolistic/Getty Images

    Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 86,000

    Median annual wage in May 2022: $164,070

    Typical educational requirements: Bachelor’s degree

    6. Registered nurses

    Reza Estakhrian/Getty Images

    Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 177,400

    Median annual wage in May 2022: $81,220

    Typical educational requirements: Bachelor’s degree

    5. Nurse practitioners

    SDI Productions/Getty Images

    Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 118,600

    Median annual wage in May 2022: $121,610

    Typical educational requirements: Master’s degree

    4. General and operations managers

    fizkes/Getty Images

    Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 147,300

    Median annual wage in May 2022: $98,100

    Typical educational requirements: Bachelor’s degree

    3. Medical and health services managers

    sturti/Getty Images

    Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 144,700

    Median annual wage in May 2022: $104,830

    Typical educational requirements: Bachelor’s degree

    2. Financial managers

    FG Trade/Getty Images

    Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 126,600

    Median annual wage in May 2022: $139,790

    Typical educational requirements: Bachelor’s degree

    1. Software developers

    valentinrussanov/Getty Images

    Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 410,400

    Median annual wage in May 2022: $127,260

    Typical educational requirements: Bachelor’s degree

