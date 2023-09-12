Britney Spears fans are furious after sister Jamie Lynn confirms she will star in Dancing With The Stars

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Jamie Lynn Spears has been confirmed for the new series of Dancing With The Stars, sparking backlash from supporters of her sister, Britney Spears.

The 32-year-old actress proudly announced her spot on the ABC competition show’s 32nd season on Tuesday morning, revealing she had partnered with professional dancer Alan Bersten, 29.

However, her place on the program – alongside Bravo celebrity Ariana Madix, 38; Bachelor Charity Lawson, 27; and actress Mira Sorvino, 55 – has sparked outrage among Britney fans, who are already making plans for an early exit.

In a video shared to both the official Dancing With The Stars and Jamie Lynn’s Instagram pages, the former Zoey 101 star said she was so “excited” and that she “can’t wait to show you my moves.” to show.’

Jamie Lynn Spears has announced she will be taking part in the new series of Dancing With The Stars and said she is ‘excited’ to show off her moves

Alan added: “We’re so excited and we want you to tune in tomorrow (Wednesday) to Good Morning America to see the rest of the cast revealed.”

However, fans of the show were unimpressed by the casting bombshell and openly expressed their anger.

One said: ‘Well, we know who we’ll vote out first.’

Another said: ‘All I’m going to say is she better not dance to one Britney song.’

A third added: ‘OH HELL NO. And to give her to my son Alan?!?!? This is a low blow.”

The backlash over Jamie Lynn’s upcoming Dancing With The Stars debut comes after several scathing attacks about her sister, 41-year-old Britney, in recent years, prompting the fanbase to side with the Toxic singer.

Britney also accused her sister of doing “nothing” to help her during her conservatorship, which ended in November 2021 after 13 years.

In January, Jamie Lynn spoke candidly about being overshadowed by her big sister’s stardom, saying in a catchy soundbite: ‘I’m so proud of her, love her to death but I don’t know. Sometimes I feel like I don’t really have anything for myself.’

Jamie Lynn (left) revealed she is working with professional dancer Alan Bersten, 29. The pair are pictured on the right

The duo shared excited news about their place on the ABC competition show on GMA

Jamie Lynn and has publicly feuded with her older sister, Britney, over the years, with the singer accusing the actress of failing to help her during her 13-year conservatorship

In January, Jamie Lynn spoke candidly about being overshadowed by her big sister’s stardom

Another major instigator of one of their fallout was Jamie Lynn’s tell-all memoir, in which she accused the singer of once grabbing a knife and locking herself in a room with her because she “didn’t feel safe.”

At the time, Britney slammed her sibling for spreading “crazy lies” about her in the book, and a public war of words raged between the pair.

However, in late June, Britney used one of her signature dance videos to reveal that she had reconnected with her little sister.

In the caption, she revealed that she visited the set of Jamie Lynn’s upcoming show Zoey 102, a sequel series to her old Nickelodeon sitcom Zoey 101.

Jamie Lynn’s upcoming appearance on Dancing With The Stars comes two years after the show featured a Britney-themed evening, which saw contestants perform while the house band played covers of her top songs.

Last month, Britney’s 29-year-old husband, Sam Asghari, who is now estranged from her, filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences after 14 months of marriage.

After the news broke, Britney spoke up and admitted she was “a little shocked” by the divorce.

Dancing With The Stars fans are not happy with Jamie Lynn’s upcoming appearance on the competition show

Jamie Lynn’s tell-all memoir Things I Should Have Said, in which she accused the singer of once grabbing a knife, caused more friction between the pair

Since then, the couple have been embroiled in a bitter divorce battle after Sam made dramatic claims of infidelity.

He also stated that she assaulted him a number of times during their seven years together.

Due to an ironclad prenup in Britney’s favor, Sam doesn’t get a big payday.

However, he requested that the singer pay spousal support and cover his legal fees and court costs after their divorce.

Although Jamie Lynn has yet to discuss her older sister’s divorce, she “liked” a post shared by PEOPLE that read, “Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have gone their separate ways after fourteen months of marriage.”

Dancing With The Stars returns on September 26 with episodes on ABC and Disney Plus.

The series will see Alfonso Ribiero, 51, take on the role of main host following the departure of Tyra Banks.

“Dancing with the Stars has been an important part of my life for so many years, and I’m thrilled to officially rejoin this close-knit family as co-host,” he said of the news.

Professional dancer Julianne Hough, 35, also joins Alfonso in this series as co-host.

Dancing With The Stars premieres on Tuesday, September 26 on ABC.