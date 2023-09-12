Abiad discusses health situation in Lebanon with Order of Malta delegation

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Public Health, Dr. Firas Al-Abiad, on Tuesday met with a delegation representing the Order of Malta, headed by the Minister of International Cooperation and Humanitarian Action of the Sovereign Order of Malta, Alessandro De Francis.nbsp;

The visit was an opportunity to discuss the health situation in Lebanon and to present a number of projects undertaken by the Ministry of Public Health.

The delegation presented a shield of appreciation to Al-Abiad, who in turn thanked the the Order of Malta for its permanent cooperation with the Ministry, expressing his appreciation for this support.

