    Abiad discusses health situation in Lebanon with Order of Malta delegation

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Public Health, Dr. Firas Al-Abiad, on Tuesday met with a delegation representing the Order of Malta, headed by the Minister of International Cooperation and Humanitarian Action of the Sovereign Order of Malta, Alessandro De Francis.nbsp;

    The visit was an opportunity to discuss the health situation in Lebanon and to present a number of projects undertaken by the Ministry of Public Health.

    The delegation presented a shield of appreciation to Al-Abiad, who in turn thanked the the Order of Malta for its permanent cooperation with the Ministry, expressing his appreciation for this support.

