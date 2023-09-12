Tue. Sep 12th, 2023

    Search for Fugitive Killer Danelo Cavalcante Takes an Alarming Turn

    Search for Fugitive Killer Danelo Cavalcante Takes an Alarming Turn

    The escaped killer Danelo Cavalcante continued to be a thorn in the side of Pennsylvania cops overnight Monday, pulling off a daring home burglary where he dodged “several” shots from a homeowner, stole a .22-caliber rifle, and evaded responding officers to disappear once again.

    Cops provided the alarming update in a Tuesday morning press conference, admitting to residents that Cavalcante is no longer just “extremely dangerous,” but he’s also armed.

    “We have always considered him to be a risk,” said State Police Lt. Colonel George Bivens. “We just now absolutely know that he has a weapon.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

