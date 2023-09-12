Search for Fugitive Killer Danelo Cavalcante Takes an Alarming Turn

Pennsylvania State Police/Reuters

The escaped killer Danelo Cavalcante continued to be a thorn in the side of Pennsylvania cops overnight Monday, pulling off a daring home burglary where he dodged “several” shots from a homeowner, stole a .22-caliber rifle, and evaded responding officers to disappear once again.

Cops provided the alarming update in a Tuesday morning press conference, admitting to residents that Cavalcante is no longer just “extremely dangerous,” but he’s also armed.

“We have always considered him to be a risk,” said State Police Lt. Colonel George Bivens. “We just now absolutely know that he has a weapon.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.