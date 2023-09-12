‘Only Murders in the Building’ Episode 7 Recap: Matthew Broderick Pisses Everyone Off

Patrick Harbron/Hulu

The trio has fallen apart in Only Murders in the Building, but each of the three has found replacement friends. Mabel (Selena Gomez) is hanging out with Theo (James Caverly) and Tobert (Jesse Williams). Charles (Steve Martin) settles for Arconia neighbor Uma (Jackie Hoffman). And Oliver (Martin Short) is chumming around with…Matthew Broderick?!

Yes, that’s Matthew Broderick playing himself in this week’s episode of Only Murders—or, rather, a more tedious version of himself (we hope). That is, unless Broderick has always taken hours trying to perfect every aspect of each role he’s taken on in his career.

Charles has quit the splashy Death Rattle musical, and as the only big name in the cast, he’s left the production in a crisis. Now, newbies like Loretta (Meryl Streep, a real no-name) and Kimber (Ashley Park) will have to carry the show. Producer-in-training Cliff (Wesley Taylor) has an idea. Although he’s been a nuisance to the show for most of the season, the idea to bring in Broderick wins him some brownie points with Oliver.

