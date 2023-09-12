Tue. Sep 12th, 2023

    News

    ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Episode 7 Recap: Matthew Broderick Pisses Everyone Off

    By

    Sep 12, 2023 , , , , , , , ,
    ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Episode 7 Recap: Matthew Broderick Pisses Everyone Off

    Patrick Harbron/Hulu

    The trio has fallen apart in Only Murders in the Building, but each of the three has found replacement friends. Mabel (Selena Gomez) is hanging out with Theo (James Caverly) and Tobert (Jesse Williams). Charles (Steve Martin) settles for Arconia neighbor Uma (Jackie Hoffman). And Oliver (Martin Short) is chumming around with…Matthew Broderick?!

    Yes, that’s Matthew Broderick playing himself in this week’s episode of Only Murders—or, rather, a more tedious version of himself (we hope). That is, unless Broderick has always taken hours trying to perfect every aspect of each role he’s taken on in his career.

    Charles has quit the splashy Death Rattle musical, and as the only big name in the cast, he’s left the production in a crisis. Now, newbies like Loretta (Meryl Streep, a real no-name) and Kimber (Ashley Park) will have to carry the show. Producer-in-training Cliff (Wesley Taylor) has an idea. Although he’s been a nuisance to the show for most of the season, the idea to bring in Broderick wins him some brownie points with Oliver.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Ken Duncan: Iconic Australian photographer reveals why he’s voting No in the Voice referendum – after devoting his life to helping remote Aboriginal communities

    Sep 12, 2023
    News

    North Carolina Embraces America’s Lithium Boom: DoD Revives Mine Producing Five Million Tons of ‘White Gold’ to Meet Military’s Electric Demands

    Sep 12, 2023
    News

    Influencers have partaken in spicy food challenges for years, but a teen’s death raises questions about their safety

    Sep 12, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Ken Duncan: Iconic Australian photographer reveals why he’s voting No in the Voice referendum – after devoting his life to helping remote Aboriginal communities

    Sep 12, 2023
    News

    North Carolina Embraces America’s Lithium Boom: DoD Revives Mine Producing Five Million Tons of ‘White Gold’ to Meet Military’s Electric Demands

    Sep 12, 2023
    News

    Influencers have partaken in spicy food challenges for years, but a teen’s death raises questions about their safety

    Sep 12, 2023
    News

    Decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges are awash in fake trades, research report says

    Sep 12, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy