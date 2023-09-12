Tue. Sep 12th, 2023

    Yes, You Can Buy the Same Shoes Coco Gauff Wore When She Won the U.S. Open

    Sep 12, 2023
    Tennis prodigy and now U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff is the name on everybody’s lips after her big win against Aryna Sabalenka this past Saturday. At only 19 years old, Gauff is now the 11th teenager to take home a Grand Slam win (and the youngest American Grand Slam champion since Serena Williams in 1999), and she did it while wearing her own pair of signature New Balance sneakers. The good news? You channel that champion energy and snag a pair of these exact shoes yourself.

    New Balance has been in partnership with Gauff since she was just 14 years old, and her first signature shoe, Coco CG1, was released in 2022. They’re currently available in a few different colorways, including the “City Heights” pair Gauff wore throughout the entire U.S. Open, which were brick red, black, and yellow ICYMI.

